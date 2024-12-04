Can Liverpool win the Premier League and the Champions League?

Liverpool’s start to the 2024/25 season has been formidable, to say the least. On only one other occasion in Premier League history has a side won 18 of its first 20 games across all competitions – and that was Pep Guardiola’s unprecedented centurion side of 2017/18. It’s exceptional footsteps to be following in for Arne Slot.

His side have a nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League - only the third-ever side to have such a gap after 13 matches. They also have five wins from five in the Champions League and face a stuttering Southampton side in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup. In recent days it seems the discourse around Slot’s side has turned away from “can they win a trophy?” to “how many can they win?”

But do they have what it takes to follow Manchester United and Manchester City into the history books with a Premier League and Champions League double?

Can Liverpool win the double?

Cody Gakpo celebrating against Real Madrid (Image credit: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

To put it simply, the last week suggests the answer is yes. Not only did Liverpool beat the reigning European champions Real Madrid and the Premier League holders Manchester City – they did it assuredly, emphatically even. No goals were conceded across the two games, and the four scored flatter the opposing sides.

Yes, Real Madrid had injuries, and, yes City were in their worst run of form in a decade, but the way Slot’s side dismantled them was nothing short of imperious.

Arne Slot applauds the Liverpool fans (Image credit: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The fact that few were surprised to see Liverpool saunter off with two victories speaks volumes of their quality. Slot has tweaked the frantic, often gung-ho, style that Klopp used during his tenure, adding a level of control that lends itself to a calmer campaign where slip-ups seem unlikely.

Indeed, there are fewer 4-3’s and 3-2’s, but the victories under Slot seem sustainable. In fact, of Liverpool’s 18 wins, 10 have been won by one, two or three goals to nil.

The old adage of attack wins you games, defence wins you titles seems appropriate here.

Under Klopp, the trio of Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino often grabbed the headlines, and while Salah is still at his imperious best, the defensive stability and considered nature provided by Ryan Gravenberch, Virgil Van Dijk and both Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher has been pivotal to Slot’s success so far.

By no means is this to suggest that Klopp’s side were defensively poor, but during his time, there was perhaps a slight reliance on one aspect of the team to win individual games, whether that be the relentless goals of Salah or the creativity of the marauding full-backs.

This seems to have shifted under Slot towards a side containing individuals that perform as a cohesive unit at one level throughout a game. The loss to Nottingham Forest, or even the late win against Southampton, showed that Slot’s team often seem to all underperform or all play to a world-class level.

However, this is where the caveat comes in.

Throughout both Arsenal and City’s dips in form this season, there was a common theme – injuries. Whilst Liverpool have had multiple injuries, and the brilliance of Caoimhin Kelleher has ensured that Alisson, ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best goalkeepers in the world right now, has not been missed, their two main cornerstones have avoided injury so far.

Regardless of their ongoing contract sagas, Van Dijk and Salah are central to Liverpool’s hopes of success, as Odegaard and Rodri were for Arsenal and Manchester City. A long-term injury to either, or even Gravenberch given the lack of an exceptional no.6 alternative, would be a costly blow to any title charge.

Caoimhin Kelleher of Liverpool saves a penalty from Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Yet the form of their challengers is also currently falling in Liverpool’s favour. It seems bewildering to be writing off Manchester City at this stage, but their performances, irrespective of results, need a serious upturn if they are to do the unthinkable and win five straight league titles.

Chelsea’s defensive frailties suggest they are unlikely to push Liverpool all the way, leaving Arsenal as the main threat to Slot’s debut Premier League title. With Odegaard’s return, Arsenal are back to their best. They are playing catch-up but will be ready to pounce on any sign of weakness from Liverpool.

In Europe, a similar state of affairs gives Liverpool fans hope of a seventh major European trophy. Real Madrid’s Galacticos 2.0 have failed to gel in the Champions League, and are suffering injuries across the board, whilst Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan look like the only sides that Liverpool would struggle against.

Having won five from five a top-eight spot in the new league format of the Champions League seems secure. Current form alongside the famous Anfield atmosphere means Slot and his side would undoubtedly be confident of progressing against most sides in Europe over two legs.

All of this implies that Liverpool do not show signs of slowing down and if they can avoid severe injuries then FourFourTwo believes a Champions League and Premier League double is a realistic and achievable aim for Liverpool’s first season with Slot in charge.