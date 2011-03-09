Can you name the Football League Perfect 46? Here's the answers...

The April issue of FourFourTwo includes a Perfect XI for each Football League team, as picked by the fans. How many of the cover stars could you name?

1. John Barnes, Watford

2. Teddy Sheringham, Millwall

3. Kevin Beattie, Ipswich Town

4. Tony Emery, Lincoln City

5. John Toshack, Cardiff City

6. Paul Benson, Dagenham and Redbridge

7. Glenn Hoddle, Swindon Town

8. Roy Keane, Nottingham Forest

9. Jack Chisholm, Plymouth Argyle

10. Darren Huckerby, Norwich City

11. John Atyeo, Bristol City

12. Gary McAllister, Coventry City

13. Les Ferdinand, QPR

14. Steve Foster, Brighton and Hove Albion

15. Lomana Tresor LuaLua, Colchester United

16. Juninho, Middlesbrough

17. Gordon Strachan, Leeds United

18. Geoff Bradford, Bristol Rovers

19. Steve Sidwell, Reading

20. Chris Waddle, Sheffield Wednesday

21. Peter Shilton, Southampton

22. Mark Lawrenson, Brighton and Hove Albion

23. Craig Mackail-Smith, Peterborough United

24. Neil Redfearn, Barnsley

25. Peter Beagrie, Scunthorpe United

26. Eric Young, Crystal Palace

27. Stan Bowles, Carlisle United

28. Craig Dawson, Rochdale

29. Steve Fletcher, Bournemouth

30. Darren Rowbotham, Exeter City

31. Scott Parker, Charlton Athletic

32. Matthew Le Tissier, Southampton

33. David Friio, Plymouth Argyle

34. Earl Barrett, Oldham Athletic

35. Tommy Johnston, Leyton Orient

36. Tony Roberts, Dagenham and Redbridge

37. Dean Lewington, MK Dons

38. Andy Ritchie, Oldham Athletic

39. Stefano Eranio, Derby County

40. Don Rogers, Swindon Town

41. Kevin OÃ¢ÂÂConnor, Brentford

42. Mark Draper, Notts County

43. George Boyd, Peterborough United

44. Tony Currie, Sheffield United

45. Lloyd Dyer, MK Dons

46. Clem Stephenson, Huddersfield Town

How many did you get? Let us know on the forums, Facebook and Twitter

