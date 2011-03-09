Can you name the Football League Perfect 46? Here's the answers...
The April issue of FourFourTwo includes a Perfect XI for each Football League team, as picked by the fans. How many of the cover stars could you name?
1. John Barnes, Watford
2. Teddy Sheringham, Millwall
3. Kevin Beattie, Ipswich Town
4. Tony Emery, Lincoln City
5. John Toshack, Cardiff City
6. Paul Benson, Dagenham and Redbridge
7. Glenn Hoddle, Swindon Town
8. Roy Keane, Nottingham Forest
9. Jack Chisholm, Plymouth Argyle
10. Darren Huckerby, Norwich City
11. John Atyeo, Bristol City
12. Gary McAllister, Coventry City
13. Les Ferdinand, QPR
14. Steve Foster, Brighton and Hove Albion
15. Lomana Tresor LuaLua, Colchester United
16. Juninho, Middlesbrough
17. Gordon Strachan, Leeds United
18. Geoff Bradford, Bristol Rovers
19. Steve Sidwell, Reading
20. Chris Waddle, Sheffield Wednesday
21. Peter Shilton, Southampton
22. Mark Lawrenson, Brighton and Hove Albion
23. Craig Mackail-Smith, Peterborough United
24. Neil Redfearn, Barnsley
25. Peter Beagrie, Scunthorpe United
26. Eric Young, Crystal Palace
27. Stan Bowles, Carlisle United
28. Craig Dawson, Rochdale
29. Steve Fletcher, Bournemouth
30. Darren Rowbotham, Exeter City
31. Scott Parker, Charlton Athletic
32. Matthew Le Tissier, Southampton
33. David Friio, Plymouth Argyle
34. Earl Barrett, Oldham Athletic
35. Tommy Johnston, Leyton Orient
36. Tony Roberts, Dagenham and Redbridge
37. Dean Lewington, MK Dons
38. Andy Ritchie, Oldham Athletic
39. Stefano Eranio, Derby County
40. Don Rogers, Swindon Town
41. Kevin OÃ¢ÂÂConnor, Brentford
42. Mark Draper, Notts County
43. George Boyd, Peterborough United
44. Tony Currie, Sheffield United
45. Lloyd Dyer, MK Dons
46. Clem Stephenson, Huddersfield Town
