Celtic directors dig out Deila’s CV just to make sure

After a dramatic journey of ups and downs, Celtic’s Champions League dream is over, leaving fans to wonder where it went wrong and who exactly their manager is again.

While Bhoys supporters will look back fondly at the glory days of a 4-0 win over KR Reykjavik, those honeyed memories will be somewhat tainted by their subsequent defeat to Legia Warsaw and defeat to Legia Warsaw again.

In the wake of their 6-1 aggregate defeat, Celtic’s directors were unwavering in their support for manager Ronny Deila, but they decided as a precaution to refresh their memories on exactly who he is.

A board meeting revealed that only a small minority of directors could name the manager with any degree of certainty, with most people at the table believing he was "some kind of celebrity chef" and others believing him to be a comedian from the 1970s.

“Immediately after [Celtic’s annihilation at the hands of modest Polish opposition], the gaffer’s gaffers [directors] called and asked if I had that guy’s [Ronny Deila’s] CV to hand,” a Celtic insider told FourFourTwo.

“Once they read it they became quite somber. It was clearly a fake: it had made-up teams on it, like Odd Grenland and Brodd. They were names that almost sound right, but just don’t quite make sense and yet they weren’t Scottish clubs.

“Apparently ‘Ronny’ had won a title at Stromsgodset, but even if we believe for the sake of argument that’s the name of a top Norwegian team, it doesn’t explain why that would make him remotely suitable for the Celtic job.”

There are fears that Deila may be booed at Celtic’s season opener against St Johnstone if fans can identify him, but the club sensibly took the precaution of playing their Champions League clash in Edinburgh to ensure as few supporters saw it as possible.

More from Back of the Net