Chelsea v Manchester United: How to watch WSL rivals clash

Chelsea will host Manchester United in the Women's Super League this Sunday.

The game is a rescheduled fixture after it was moved following clashes with Chelsea's Women's Champions League schedule.

The match could see the Blues put more points between them and second place Manchester City.

How to watch Chelsea v Manchester United

Marc Skinner has had a steady start to the campaign (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Blues are scheduled to kick-off against United at 12pm on November 24.

Fans can watch the match on Sky Sports. The broadcaster will be showing the game on their football, ultra and showcase channels.

Ella Toone is injured (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ella Toone will not be available for United as she has been ruled out with a calf issue.

Long-time injuries Sam Kerr, Mia Fishel, Kadeisha Buchanan and Sophie Ingle will not be available for Chelsea. Lauren James and Niamh Charles are also not up for selection.

Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor, who has become the first WSL manager to win her first seven league games in charge, has said James could be back after the international break.

The Chelsea boss said on their unbeaten start to the season: "I am never surprised. I make sure we work really hard as a team and as a club to succeed and to have a good run, a good dynamic.

"Maybe people just think that's easy, it's been easy but it's not. It's been a lot of work and we just make sure we maintain this hard work."

In FourFourTwo's view it is going to take a lot to stop Chelsea this season with the only club likely to challenge them for the WSL title being Manchester City.

United are also unbeaten in the league season but sit in fifth after four wins and three draws.

They are currently six points behind leaders Chelsea and a win over the Blues this weekend could propel them to third.

BBC carry 22 fixtures, too, including a minimum of 18 on BBC One and BBC Two. The BBC is free in the United Kingdom, provided you own a TV license.