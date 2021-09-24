Chelsea vs Manchester City: Who is the referee for the match this weekend?

Chelsea vs Manchester City kicks off at 12.30pm this Saturday in the Premier League - and the game will be officiated by Michael Oliver.

Here are the match officials in full for the fixture.

Referee: Michael Oliver

Michael Oliver has been on the UEFA Elite Group of Referees since 2018 and was promoted to the Select Group in 2010, aged just 25. Oliver has reffed the 2013 League Cup final and took charge of the 2018 and 2021 FA Cup finals.

As well refereeing at Euro 2020, Oliver made headlines in 2018 for sending off Gianluigi Buffon in late on in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Juventus.

Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett

Stuart Burt was assistant referee for three games of Euro 2020 and the FA Cup final 2021. The Northamptonshire linesman officiated 34 Premier League 2020/21 games and was the assistant referee for the 2021 and 2012 FA Cup finals.

Staffordshire-based Simon Bennett was assistant referee at the 2021 FA Cup final between Chelsea and Leicester City, before going to Euro 2020. He also ran the line at three Champions League matches during the 2020/21 season.

Fourth Official: Robert Jones

Merseyside-based Robert Jones has refereeing for ten years. He began working in the National League in 2014, stepping up to the Football League in 2014.

One of the more inexperienced refs at the top level of English football, Jones had only refereed 11 matches at the time of the 2021/22 season kicking off, having dished out 28 yellow cards and two reds in that time.

VAR: Darren England

This is Doncaster-born referee Darren England’s second season in the top flight, following his promotion to the Select Group 1 last summer.

England refereed the League Two Play-Off Final in 2017 between Blackpool and Exeter City and made 69 appearances as a Premier League assistant referee between 2012 and 2015.

Assistant VAR: Dan Robathan

Dan Robathan was assistant referee for 30 Premier League matches for the 2020/21 season and first officiated in the Football League in 2011 at the age of 22. The Coventry-based assistant referee ran the line at the FA Vase Final 2013, ETC Trophy Final 2016 and League One playoff final in 2016.

