Club Brugge vs Benfica live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Champions League match

Club Brugge vs Benfica live stream and match preview

Looking for a Club Brugge vs Benfica (opens in new tab) live stream? We've got you covered. Club Brugge vs Benfica is on BT Sport in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Champions League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Surprise package Club Brugge continue their Champions League adventure as they host two-time European champions Benfica in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

Brugge have made it through to the last 16 of the competition for the very first time, after finishing second to Porto in a tough-looking group also containing Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen. Their season has stalled badly since then, though, resulting in them making a change in the dugout and appointing former England midfielder Scott Parker as head coach. This will be his first taste of European football as a manager.

Benfica enjoyed a hugely impressive group campaign of their own, though, pipping PSG to top Group H without losing a game. In fact, the Portuguese giants – who reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League last term – have lost just one of 31 games in all competitions this season.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT.

Team news

Brugge remain without injured winger Andreas Skov Olsen and striker Ferran Jutgla, but Parker otherwise has a full compliment from which to select.

As for Benfica, Roger Schmidt will be unable to call on injured centre-forward Goncalo Ramos – who starred for Portugal at the 2022 World Cup – while the Eagles must continue their Champions League campaign without star playmaker Enzo Fernandez, who left for Chelsea last month.

Form

Since losing his first game in charge, Parker has gone unbeaten at Brugge; the slight problem is they've drawn five of their six games since, keeping only one clean sheet in the process.

Benfica, by contrast, have won five and drawn six since suffering their first (and only) defeat of the season in their final match of 2022 – although Brugge ought to pose a sterner challenge than the sides they've faced domestically in recent weeks.

Referee

Davide Massa of Italy will be the referee for Club Brugge vs Benfica.

Stadium

Club Brugge vs Benfica will be played at the 29,062-capacity Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges.

Kick-off and channel

Club Brugge vs Benfica kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Wednesday, February 15 in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 2, BTSport.com and the BT Sport app.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

