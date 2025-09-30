Galatasaray vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Champions League clash online and on TV
Liverpool travel to Turkey to take on Galatasaray in a tricky-looking UEFA Champions League contest
Watch Galatasaray vs Liverpool on Tuesday as the UEFA Champions League returns to our screens for Matchday Two.
Wanting to follow along with all the action? FourFourTwo provides details on how you can watch Arne Slot's side take on Turkish opposition, wherever you are in the world...
• Date: Tuesday 30 September 2025
• Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET
• Venue: Rams Park, Istanbul
• UK & US broadcasters: Amazon Prime Sport (UK) | Paramount+ (US) | Stan Sport (Australia)
• Free Streams: Tabii (TUR)
Galatasaray have enjoyed a fine start to their domestic league campaign in Turkey, and are top of the Super Lig at present with seven wins from seven.
A 3-1 win over Konyaspor at the weekend means Liverpool are in for a real battle on Tuesday evening, with Mauro Icardi having already scored five times this season.
For Liverpool, the onus will be on bouncing back from disappointment against Crystal Palace last time out, as Eddie Nketiah's last-minute strike ended Arne Slot's side's perfect start to the Premier League season.
We are expecting fireworks in this one, with plenty of Reds looking to prove a point at Rams Park.
Can I watch Galatasaray vs Liverpool for free?
Yes. Turkish residents will have a free stream of Galatasaray vs Liverpool via TRT1 which is available on the Tabii streaming service.
All you need to access the free stream is an account.
Watch Galatasaray vs Liverpool from anywhere
What if you're away from home for Galatasaray vs Liverpool and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.
You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.
Where to watch Galatasaray vs Liverpool in the UK
Fans in the UK can watch Galatasaray vs Liverpool on Amazon Prime Sport.
Amazon have snatched the rights to this game, as well as 17 other exclusive UEFA Champions League matches across the 2025/26 season.
Subscriptions cost £8.99 for Amazon Prime, and a whole host of other benefits are included in your package.
Amazon Prime Video comes as part of a general Prime membership, which costs £8.99 per month. For those not bothered about free deliveries on your internet shopping, you can get a standalone Prime Video plan for £5.99 per month.
Watch Galatasaray vs Liverpool in the US
Fans in the US can watch a Galatasaray vs Liverpool live stream on Paramount+, which is the home of the Champions League in the US.
You can get Paramount+ for just $7.99 a month on the Essential package, or $12.99 for Showtime, which strips out the adverts and adds a heap of movies.
All Champions League and Europa League games are included on both plans.
Can I watch Galatasaray vs Liverpool in Australia?
Fans in Australia can watch Galatasaray vs Liverpool on Stan Sport, which is the exclusive Champions League broadcaster down under.
Subscriptions cost $27 a month once you've added Stan Sport to a base Stan plan.
Galatasaray vs Liverpool: Champions League preview
Led by Okan Buruk, Galatasaray will be looking for a response after losing their first UEFA Champions League outing of the new season against Stuttgart.
It was 3-1 at the break on Matchday One at Deutsche Bank Park, before Jonathan Burkardt and Ansgar Knauff added further misery for the Turkish outfit on September 18.
Since then, Gala have bounced back in style in the Super Lig, scoring four times in two games and Liverpool will have to be well up for the test they pose on Tuesday evening in Istanbul.
Slot and his men find themselves in uncharted territory over the past few days, with Selhurst Park bouncing following the full-time whistle on Saturday.
Liverpool thought they had earned a point when Federico Chiesa netted an 87th-minute leveller in the capital, but former Arsenal man Nketiah had another trick up his sleeve to steal all three points for Oliver Glasner's men.
The Reds will be without Giovanni Leoni after he appeared to tear his ACL against Southampton in the Carabao Cup last week.
Apart from that, it appears as if Slot has a clean bill of health to choose from, although Chiesa has been left at home despite scoring against Palace at the weekend.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Galatasaray 1-0 Liverpool
We are going bold and backing the in-form Turkish side to steal a famous win against Liverpool at Rams Park.
