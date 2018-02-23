In Colombia, Vladimir Hernandez humiliates three defenders before bagging a glorious chip

The former Santos striker had already scored in the Primera A clash in the 53rd minute, but he made sure he was the man to put the icing on the Colombian cake in injury time.

After swivelling around Yamilson Rivera, he dribbled past Diego Herner and left Danilo Arboleda on the floor before scoring one of the filthiest chips you are likely to see.

Your heart has to go out to goalkeeper Carlos Bejarano at this difficult time. Getting completely done like that must be a bitter pill to swallow.

