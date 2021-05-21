Denmark Euro 2020 fixtures: Who do they play and when?

Denmark’s Euro 2020 fixtures kick off at home in Copenhagen against Finland on June 12.

As the name suggests, Euro 2020 was supposed to take place last year, but the coronavirus pandemic forced UEFA to postpone the tournament by 12 months.

The competition, which will be held in 11 different cities in the same number of countries, begins with a meeting between Italy and Turkey in Rome on June 11.

The final will take place a month later, with England, France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Germany among the favourites to be walking out at Wembley on July 11.

Denmark Euro 2020 fixtures

June 12: Finland, 5pm

June 17: Belgium, 5pm

June 21: Russia, 8pm

Denmark are back in the big time after failing to qualify for Euro 2016 and have home advantage on their side in their bid to make an impact at this summer’s tournament.

The Danes, winners of Euro 1992, didn’t qualify for the last edition but made it to the round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup, where they were knocked out on penalties by eventual runners-up Croatia.

They qualified this time round courtesy of finishing second in their group, behind Switzerland and ahead of Republic of Ireland, Georgia and Gibraltar.

Kasper Hjulmand’s side will be aiming to make it to the knockout stages this summer and begin their campaign at home to Finland in Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium on June 12.

They then face Group B favourites Belgium on June 17 before a final group game against Russia on June 21, with all matches taking place in the Danish capital.

If Denmark finish top of Group B they will set up a Last-16 meeting with the third-placed team from Group A, D, E or F.

Should they come second, a battle with the second-placed team from Group A awaits: Italy, Switzerland, Turkey or Wales.

The Danes could still advance to the knockout phase if they finish outside the top two of their group, with four last-16 spots available to the best third-placed finishers.