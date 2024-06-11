Euro 2024: Who is Kai Havertz’s wife?

So who is Kai Havertz’s wife? The Arsenal frontman will likely get the chance to lead the frontline for his country, Germany, as the host nation side for the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament.

It would no doubt be an incredible honour for the 24-year-old, but no more than he deserves after a scintillating debut season at the Emirates Stadium following his move across London from Chelsea.

His partner featured prominently in his X post thanking the Gunners faithful after his opening campaign, but who is Havertz’s girlfriend?

Who is Kai Havertz’s wife?

Kai Havertz is engaged to Sophia Weber, a model and influencer who hails from the same neighbourhood as her goalscoring boyfriend.

A post shared by Sophia Weber (@sophiaaemelia) A photo posted by on

As the German’s social media posts show, Havertz - unlike some players who prefer to try and keep their private life separate - is quite open to showing off his other half. Reports suggest that these roots are how the pair first connected, but they did not officially begin their relationship until 2018. The pair have three dogs.

Weber has over 400,000 Instagram followers, a platform she often uses to share snaps of her watching on as Havertz plies his trade on the pitch.

In doing so, the social media star appears to have struck up quite the bond with Helene Spilling, girlfriend to Havertz’s domestic team-mate Martin Odegaard, with the professional dancer often pictured alongside Weber at the Emirates.

It is presumed that Weber will travel back to her homeland with Havertz this month, to watch him face Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland in Die Mannschaft’s opening group-stage matches.

The former Blues man has already picked up 45 caps for his country, scoring 15 goals in those games, and will hope a successful tournament for the Germans takes him over the 50-cap landmark this summer.

