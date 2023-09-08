eFootball 2024: Everything we know about the new game, including release date, best price, fresh features and more

eFootball 2024 is out now on all platforms - and it's better than ever as Konami continue to develop the free-to-play game for users of all abilities.

Replacing Pro Evoltion Soccer (PES) in 2021, eFootball has adopted the approach of in-game purchases rather than from the sale of the game itself, though a Leo Messi Edition is available to buy, too.

In eFootball 2024, gamers can compete across platforms against each other, meaning players don't have to have the same console to have a match. The game also remains the only place where users can play in stadiums such as the Allianz Arena, Camp Nou, San Siro and Stadio Olimpico.

With new features, exclusive licensing and improved functionality, it's an exciting time to play eFootball 2024…

Download for free

When is eFootball 2024 released? eFootball 2024 was released on September 7, 2023.

How can I download eFootball 2024 for free? eFootball 2024 is available on PC, Mac, smartphone, tablet and console. It can be downloaded for free on Steam, the Windows Store, Xbox, the Apple Store, the Google Play Store and PlayStation.

Leo Messi Edition

eFootball 2024 is available with a Leo Messi edition (Image credit: Konami)

What is eFootball 2024: Leo Messi Edition? As part of Konami's partnership with Lionel Messi, eFootball players will receive an exclusive Messi epic card equipped with the new booster feature, a set of 10 highlight players consisting of his previous team mates, 11 sets of 4,000 EXP and 300 eFootball coins.

How to buy eFootball 2024: Leo Messi Edition While the game is free to download on a range of different platforms, the Leo Messi Edition is a paid-for-version. It costs £15.99 on PlayStation, and £17.19 on Xbox and Windows. A Premium Ambassador Pack: Leo Messi is available on Steam and mobile devices.

Trailer

Is there a trailer for eFootball 2024? Yes, there is. You can view the trailer here.

New features

Boosters can be applied to players on the game (Image credit: Konami)

Boosters are a new feature in eFootball 2024, giving users the ability to further enhance the attributes of their favourite players. While a player's attributes are limited to 99 on the normal parameters, boosters allow stars on the game to exceed that limitation and perform to an exaggerated level.

There are various types of boosters available in-game, including ones that are player-specific, ones that affect the entire team and ones that appear by selecting players who meet certain criteria.

The gameplay, meanwhile, has also been dramatically improved, with the dribbling and defending particularly enhanced to create more realism.

There are improved control responses that enable players to reflect the skills of professional footballers in real-life, while tactical models have also been focused on to allow users to coordinate their team in a more coherent way.