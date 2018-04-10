An Egyptian man is cycling from Cairo to the 2018 Russia World Cup

In the marathon journey, which is expected to take 65 days, Nufal will travel through Jordan, Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova and Ukraine.

He is set to fly over Syria, due to the civil war, and will skip Iraq for security reasons. Fair enough, really.

"It's about the road more than the arrival,” he told Reuters. “If it were just about the World Cup, I would take a plane. It is a great chance for me to see new things."

Nufal is planning to stay overnight in hostels, but is also hoping that he will be offered beds in hospitable strangers' home every now and again. He is carrying all the necessary kit on his bike, including spare parts, an extra phone, batteries and camping gear.

The dedicated Egypt fan began his adventure on Saturday from Tahrir Square and was seen off by a group of cyclists, close friends and his mum.

The lengths people go to watch Mo Salah play football, eh?

