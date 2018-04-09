Stars of ArsenalFanTV and beyond are heading to a Channel 4 show

Oh Channel 4, what have you done?

According to an announcement today, the broadcaster will be looting the ArsenalFanTV format - angry fans shouting rehearsed monologues - for a new late night TV show. The Real Football Fan Show will debut at 00.05 on Friday, April 20 and be hosted by Robbie Lyle from AFTV.

The show will also feature prominent vloggers from other clubs' fan off channels, including United TV and 100% Chelsea.

Says the press release: “The football fan revolution hits television, as supporters get the chance to air their views on the latest twists and turns in the Premier League.

"Made for fans, by fans and hosted by Robbie Lyle, this is a no holds barred debate on all the latest news and controversy from the beautiful game. It's going to be emotional.”

We're sure it will be.

The show is initially commissioned for four separate, half-hour episodes, the last of which will air two days before the final Premier League matchday of the season.

See also...

Watch: An unstoppable half-volley from Brazil

Why Udinese's players wore 11 different shirts against Lazio

In Other News...