Eintracht Frankfurt v Rangers live stream: How to watch the Europa League final from anywhere in the world

Eintracht Frankfurt v Rangers live stream, Wednesday 18 May, 8pm BST

Rangers are one game away from winning their first ever Europa League as they prepare to face Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville.

Whatever happens in the final on Wednesday, this has been a spectacular continental campaign for the Gers. It began in inauspicious fashion, as Steven Gerrard's side lost their first two group games to Lyon and Sparta Prague. A return of eight points from the next 12 available was sufficient for Rangers, who brought in Gio van Bronckhorst to replace Gerrard in November, to advance to the knockout round play-offs.

That was where the fun really started. Rangers delivered one of their greatest ever European performances in a 4-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund in Germany, before completing the job in front of a raucous home crowd at Ibrox. Those spectators have played a key role throughout, especially in helping Rangers overturn first-leg deficits against Braga and RB Leipzig in the quarter-finals and the semi-finals respectively.

Playing at a neutral venue could harm Rangers more than Frankfurt. The German side have been consistently excellent in this tournament, with zero defeats in the 12 matches they have contested to date. They beat each of their opponents - Real Betis, Barcelona and West Ham - in the knockout phase away from home, with their counter-prowess catching the eye on each occasion.

Rangers, who failed to retain the Scottish Premiership title this term but will face Hearts in the Scottish Cup final this weekend, will have to make do without the injured duo Filip Helander and Alfredo Morelos. Van Bronckhorst shuffled his pack for the weekend's league game against Hearts, but the likes of Ryan Kent, Scott Wright, Allan McGregor and Borna Barisic are expected to return to the starting XI.

Frankfurt will be unable to call upon the services of the centre-back Martin Hinteregger, who is on the treatment table with a hamstring injury. Evan Ndicka should be fit to feature after an injury scare at the weekend.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Wednesday 18 May, and the game is being broadcast live by BT Sport 1. See below for international broadcast options.

