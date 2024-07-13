England’s record in youth finals vs Spain: promising signs for Gareth Southgate's side

By
published

England and Spain have met three times in youth finals over the past 40 years

Anthony Gordon was the Player of the Tournament whe England won the 2023 European Under-21s Championship
Anthony Gordon was the Player of the Tournament whe England won the 2023 European Under-21s Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although England's senior men's team have never faced Spain in a tournament final, the two nations do have plenty of history when it comes to competing for silverware. 

That's because the two nations have faced off in three youth finals over the past 40 years with the Young Lions getting the better of their Spanish counterparts on all three occasions. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.