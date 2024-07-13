“It’s a dream for a manager”: Roy Keane highlights key quality England have that has helped them reach Euro 2024 final

As England undergo their final preparations for Sunday night’s Euro 2024 final, Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate will be looking to utilise every advantage he can find, no matter how big or how small.

International tournaments are often settled on the most minor details, so Southgate will be desperate to leverage every advantage he can find in the Berlin showpiece.

And according to former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane, Southgate need look no further than his substitute’s bench to provide him with a ‘dream’ advantage.

Subs have been crucial in England’s run to Berlin, not least Wednesday night’s dramatic semi-final victory over the Netherlands in which 81st-minute replacements Cole Palmer and Ollie Watkins combined in the final minute to allow the Aston Villa forward to score another late winner.

And it’s these attacking options which Keane sees as being a huge positive for England ahead of their showdown against Spain.

“Just think of the quality of these players that are coming off the bench for Gareth [Southgate],” Keane said, speaking on Stick to Football: The Overlap Special, brought to you by Sky Bet.

England's Ollie Watkins celebrates his late winner against the Netherlands (Image credit: Image Photo Agency/Getty Images)

“Harry Kane is obviously a brilliant goal scorer. You’ve got Ollie Watkins who is coming off an amazing season at Aston Villa, the goals and assists he’s got, Cole Palmer who has been amazing at Chelsea, Ivan Toney is the main man at Brentford – these are coming off the bench.

“They are the star men at their clubs, so for that mindset to come on as a sub and think ‘I’m going to have an impact’, it’s a dream for a manager.”

