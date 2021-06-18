England Euro 2020 reaction: 5 big talking points from the draw against Scotland

England struggled in tonight's 0-0 draw with Scotland, in what was a disappointing performance for Gareth Southgate's side.

Here are FourFourTwo's five big England talking points from the match.

Did England need more experience?

Gareth Southgate could have named the same starting line-up that defeated Croatia with a good performance on Sunday, but opted to make two changes for this match - both at full back.

In came Reece James in place of Kyle Walker at right back, and Luke Shaw at left back, after the surprise decision to play the right-footed Kieran Trippier there against Croatia.

With Walker, Trippier and Jordan Henderson all out of the team - the three oldest players in the squad - it left England with their youngest side in tournament history.

Unfortunately, that translated into a side that struggled to find the solutions needed to break Scotland down.

Tempo needs to be higher

When England are at their dynamic best, they're very hard to stop. At times against Scotland though, they struggled to reach the right sort of tempo.

Scotland were content to sit deep when England were in possession, and the Three Lions struggled to find space in behind like they did for Raheem Sterling's goal on Sunday.

That meant they were playing in front of Scotland, but they weren't moving the ball anywhere near quickly enough to create opportunities. As a result, England didn't have a shot on target in the first half, and only had two in the second half. The home crowd grew increasingly restless as the game went on.

Kane taken off again

It's a worry - while the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Ciro Immobile have fired from the very start of the tournament, it just isn't clicking for Kane. That needs to change if England are going to have a chance of winning the Euros.

It was one thing Harry Kane being subbed at 1-0 up against Croatia on Sunday, quite another for him to be brought off at 0-0 in this game.

Kane is, or should be, far and away England's biggest goal threat, but for a second game in a row he struggled to make much impact.

Subs could have been braver

Gareth Southgate made two second-half substitutions in an attempt to find a goal, but they didn't really work - if anything, England looked less likely to score from that point onwards.

The two subs he made were like for like - Jack Grealish for Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford for Harry Kane. Could he have been braver, and changed things a little bit more?

Did England need both Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice on the field for the entire 90 minutes? Could Foden have dropped into central midfield, to allow another attacking option on to the field?

Perhaps Southgate didn't want to risk losing, given the situation of the group. But the subs he did make didn't really improve things enough.

Southgate misses out on record

England were aiming to win their first two matches at a tournament for only the fourth time in their history. Ron Greenwood's team did it at the 1982 World Cup, as did Sven-Goran Eriksson's men in 2006.

Gareth Southgate had the opportunity to become the first England manager to achieve the feat twice, having guided the Three Lions to victories in their opening matches against Tunisia and Panama in 2018.

It's a record that passed him by, though.

