England U21 vs Spain U21 live stream, match preview and kick-off time for Under-21 Euros final

England U21 forward Morgan Gibbs-White celebrates after scoring against Israel in the semi-finals, ahead of facing Spain U21 in the final

England U21 vs Spain U21 live stream and match preview, Saturday 8 July, 5pm BST

Looking for an England U21 vs Spain U21 live stream? We've got you covered. England U21 vs Spain is being aired for free on UEFA.tv in the UK and Europe, while Channel 4 will also be broadcasting the live event, too.

All you need to do is sign up to UEFA's own channel, where every game of the U21 European Championships has been available to watch for free, or watch on Channel 4 with a TV licence.

England U21 approach the final against Spain full of confidence, having scored 10 goals in five games at the tournament, with goalkeeper James Trafford yet to concede a single goal either. Trafford, who is being linked with a £20m move to Burnley, will almost certainly start vs Spain and will be looking for yet another clean sheet to help propel the youthful Lions to the trophy.

In the group stages, England all three games 2-0, comfortably dispatching Czech Republic, Germany and Israel. Then, in the quarter-finals against Portugal on Sunday, Anthony Gordon bagged the only goal of the game to send England through to the semis.

There they faced group opponents Israel, but Gordon and Co. were even more convincing in the final four, running out 3-0 winners thanks to goals from Morgan Gibbs-White, Cole Palmer and Cameron Archer.

Emile Smith Rowe, Jacob Ramsey and Harvey Elliott have also notched for the U21s in Georgia, highlighting the strength in depth Lee Carsley has at his disposal. The former Everton midfielder has handed 20 of his 23 players starts in the U21 Euros, underlining the quality of the squad.

England U21 forward Anthony Gordon has been flying at the Euros (Image credit: Getty)

Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis has captained the side, with Levi Colwill of Chelsea alongside him at centre-back. Both will need to be on top form to stop Spain in the final, who so far have plundered 13 goals in their five games, conceding just four times in the process.

Braga striker Abel Ruiz and Manchester City's Sergio Gomez are joint-top scorers in the tournament, and will look to cause more damage in the final. A 5-1 win against Ukraine in the semi-finals, a side which contains the likes of Mykhalo Mudryk from Chelsea, underlines the quality in Spain's team.

It is crucial, therefore, that England are on top form at the Adjarabet Arena.

Kick off is at 5pm BST on Saturday.

England U21 vs Spain U21 team news

Jacob Ramsey is the only player missing for Lee Carsley, after the Aston Villa man suffered an injury during the quarter-final win against Portugal.

Spain have a full squad of 23 players to select from, with no one missing through injury or suspension.

Form

England: WWWWW

Spain: WWDWW

England U21 duo Emile Smith Rowe and Jacob Ramsey - unfortunately the latter is unavailable to play Spain U21 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stadium

England U21 vs Spain U21 will be played at the 20,035-capacity Adjarabet Arena in Batumi, Georgia. The home stadium of FC Dinamo Batumi, the Adjarabet Arena has only been open for three years, after construction was completed in July 2020.

Kick-off and channel

England U21 vs Spain U21 live stream kick-off is at 5pm BST on Saturday 8 July in the UK. The game is being shown on UEFA.tv, available online and on the app.

UK viewers can also watch the game on free-to-view Channel 4, with Jules Breach presenting and Steve Bower on commentary. The game will also be streamed on Channel 4 online.

