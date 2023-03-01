Chelsea star Mykhaylo Mudryk speaks out about unhappiness

Chelsea star Mykhaylo Mudryk has taken to social media to speak about the perceived unhappiness he's felt since his move to England.

Mudryk's transfer saga was one of the more extraordinary of the season with the Ukrainian widely expected to join Arsenal, even courting the Gunners on social media, liking posts linking him with the Gunners (opens in new tab) and teasing a transfer on his own channels (opens in new tab).

He has looked particularly dejected since making a £88 million move to Chelsea, however, with the man who sold him, Shakhtar Donetsk chief Darijo Srna claiming that he isn't happy in west London.

Mykhaylo Mudryk has seemed strangely subdued since his move to the Premier League (Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

"Unfortunately, at Chelsea now he’s not in a good mood," Srna told the Football Ramble Podcast (opens in new tab). "But he has all the qualities to be one of the best players in the Premier League in the next couple of years."

However, Mudryk has emphatically denied such claims.

Instagram user @yugiizman commented, "Hello @mmudryk10 are you happy with Chelsea now?" under a post from Chelsea after the defeat to London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur.

Mudryk was quick to respond, simply commenting "Yes."

Chelsea are struggling this season, with Graham Potter looking for ways to get his £600m squad to gel (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mudryk is no stranger to dropping clues with his phone. The 22-year-old raised a few eyebrows after the 1-1 draw with West Ham United when he liked a social media post slamming his own team-mate, Marc Cucurella.

Chelsea sit 10th in the Premier League with just three goals in 2023.

