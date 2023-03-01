Chelsea star Mykhaylo Mudryk speaks out about unhappiness
Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk has cut a frustrated figure since his mega move to the Blues
Chelsea star Mykhaylo Mudryk has taken to social media to speak about the perceived unhappiness he's felt since his move to England.
Mudryk's transfer saga was one of the more extraordinary of the season with the Ukrainian widely expected to join Arsenal, even courting the Gunners on social media, liking posts linking him with the Gunners (opens in new tab) and teasing a transfer on his own channels (opens in new tab).
He has looked particularly dejected since making a £88 million move to Chelsea, however, with the man who sold him, Shakhtar Donetsk chief Darijo Srna claiming that he isn't happy in west London.
"Unfortunately, at Chelsea now he’s not in a good mood," Srna told the Football Ramble Podcast (opens in new tab). "But he has all the qualities to be one of the best players in the Premier League in the next couple of years."
However, Mudryk has emphatically denied such claims.
Instagram user @yugiizman commented, "Hello @mmudryk10 are you happy with Chelsea now?" under a post from Chelsea after the defeat to London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur.
Mudryk was quick to respond, simply commenting "Yes."
Mudryk is no stranger to dropping clues with his phone. The 22-year-old raised a few eyebrows after the 1-1 draw with West Ham United when he liked a social media post slamming his own team-mate, Marc Cucurella.
Chelsea sit 10th in the Premier League with just three goals in 2023.
More Chelsea stories
Graham Potter says he won't quit the Blues, despite poor form.
Chelsea are struggling with statistics showing that they're the worst scorers in the top four divisions of England. Transfer rumours are linking them with moves for former stars Tammy Abraham and Romelu Lukaku.
Marc Cucurella could be sold after just one season, while contract rebel Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante are targets for Liverpool. Chelsea have also apparently offered a swap deal to bring Joao Felix to the Bridge permanently.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine.
