England vs Switzerland live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane have scored all of England's goals so far.

Jude Bellingham is both blessing and curse for England. Since the opening 45 minutes of Euro 2024, the Real Madrid midfielder has struggled for rhythm and caused problems for the Three Lions as a unit. Then he goes and scores a last-gasp overhead kick against Slovakia to force extra time, with Harry Kane bagging the winner soon after. Will a new back-three finally improve matters?

Switzerland, meanwhile, barely gave defending champions Italy a sniff in their last-16 fixture, Remo Freuler and Ruben Vargas scoring the goals Murat Yakin's side fully merited. Their last victory over England came in May 1981, a sole win in 77 years and 24 attempts – they may never have a better chance of putting that right. It's grade against form, this one.

Kick-off is at 5pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch Euro 2024 wherever you are.

England vs Switzerland kick-off and TV channel

England vs Switzerland kick-off is at 5pm BST on Saturday, July 6 in the UK. The game is free to watch on BBC One/BBC iPlayer.

In the US, kick-off time is 12pm ET / 9am PT. The match will be shown on FOX in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

You can take a look at all the Euro 2024 kick-off times and the full Euro 2024 fixture schedule here.

England vs Switzerland is free on BBC One/BBC iPlayer for viewers in the UK. Outside the UK? No problem. If you're travelling away from home and want to tune into BBC iPlayer as normal, you can use a VPN so that you don't get blocked by the broadcaster.

Referee

Daniele Orsato of Italy will be the referee for England vs Switzerland. You can find out more about the Euro 2024 referees here.

Stadium

England vs Switzerland will be played at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf. Take a look at all of the Euro 2024 stadiums and see how it ranks.

International Euro 2024 TV rights

What channel is Euro 2024 on?

UK

USA

In the USA, you can watch Euro 2024 live streams on Fox – knockout games will be shown on the Fox or FS1 cable channels.

If you don't have cable, you can use services such as Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels.

Sling Blue ($20.00 first month)

FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Canada

Bell Media and TVA Sports has the rights to Euro 2024 in Canada.

TVA Sports ($17.99/mon or $179.99/year)

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 games in Australia.

New Zealand

In New Zealand, you can watch all Euro 2024 games for free on TVNZ and the TVNZ Plus streaming service.