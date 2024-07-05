England vs Switzerland live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

By
published

The Three Lions snuck through, the Nati surged – what next?

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane celebrate England's first goal against Slovakia at Euro 2024.
Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane have scored all of England's goals so far. (Image credit: Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images))
Jump To:

Looking for an England vs Switzerland live stream? We've got you covered. England vs Switzerland is free on BBC One/BBC iPlayer in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

England vs Switzerland live stream

Date: Saturday, July 6

Kick-off: 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT

FREE STREAM: BBC iPlayer

watch an England vs Switzerland live stream for free on BBC iPlayer

You can watch an England vs Switzerland live stream for free on BBC iPlayer (with a valid TV Licence). The match is also free-to-air on BBC One at 5pm on Saturday, July 6. Coverage starts at 4pm.

Travelling outside the UK? Don't worry – as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand with the help of a VPN

money-back guarantee

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love NordVPN's super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support. Go get it!

Try NordVPN 100% risk free!

View Deal
Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

FourFourTwo Staff
FourFourTwo Staff

FourFourTwo was launched in 1994 on the back of a World Cup that England hadn’t even qualified for. It was an act of madness… but it somehow worked out. Our mission is to offer our intelligent, international audience access to the game’s biggest names, insightful analysis... and a bit of a giggle. We unashamedly love this game and we hope that our coverage reflects that.