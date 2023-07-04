England Women's World Cup 2023 fixtures and results: Full dates and schedule for the Lionesses in Australia and New Zealand

England Women's World Cup 2023 fixtures have been released, and they're making some people in the FourFourTwo office very excited indeed.

The European champions head to Australia and New Zealand with great expectations, and they already know their first three opponents in the tournament. Navigate their way through the group, and there's potential for some tasty, albeit difficult, last-16 ties.

World Cup fever is truly here, and the restrained among us are donning bucket hats and Lionesses shirts, and maybe even plotting England's route to the World Cup final...

You'll want to make sure that you're watching the World Cup when these games are on, and there are 31 other teams in the tournament to keep an eye on, so don't neglect all the other World Cup fixtures too.

But for now, feel free to run through these and bask in those wonderful 'whatif's....

England Women's World Cup 2023 fixtures

ENGLAND Women's WORLD CUP 2023 GROUP STAGE Fixtures

Saturday, July 22

England vs Haiti (10.30am BST, Suncorp Stadium, ITV)

Friday, July 28

England vs Denmark (9.30am BST, Allianz Stadium, BBC)

Tuesday, August 1

China vs England (12pm BST, Hindmarsh Stadium, ITV)

ENGLAND WOMEN'S POSSIBLE WORLD CUP 2023 LAST-16 FIXTURE

Should England finish top of Group D, then they'll face the runners-up of Group B:

Monday, August 7

England vs Australia/Nigeria/Republic of Ireland/Canada (8.30am BST - BBC)

If England finish second, though, they'll have to play the winners of Group B:

Monday, August 7

Australia/Nigeria/Republic of Ireland/Canada vs England (11.30am BST - BBC)

ENGLAND WOMEN'S POSSIBLE WORLD CUP 2023 QUARTER-Final FIXTURE

If England top the group and manage to beat one of the four aforementioned sides from Group B, they'll then be matched up against the Group H winners of runners-up from Group F, which could include France, Germany or Brazil.

Saturday, August 12

England vs Group H winners or Group F runners-up (8am BST, ITV)

If England finish second in the group but still win their last-16 tie, the draw will pit them against either the winners of Group F or the runners-up from Group H in the quarters.

Saturday, August 12

England vs Group F winners or Group H runners-up (11.30am BST, ITV)

ENGLAND WOMEN'S POSSIBLE WORLD CUP 2023 semi-Final FIXTURE

Reaching the semi-finals would be a phenomenal achievement, and could pit England against any number of nations.

Wednesday, August 16

England vs ? (11am BST - BBC)

ENGLAND WOMEN'S POSSIBLE WORLD CUP 2023 Final FIXTURE

The World Cup 2023 final will be broadcast by both BBC and ITV, and will take place at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Sunday, August 20

England vs ? (9am BST, BBC & ITV)

