The Euro 2012 England squad predictor - 06/01/12

WhoÃ¢ÂÂd be on the Three LionsÃ¢ÂÂ plane if the squad was picked today? HereÃ¢ÂÂs your starter for 23, players in descending order of certainty to travel and/or 'undroppability'...

1 Joe Hart (Manchester City)

Undisputed No.1. Irreplaceable. Key man.

2 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)

Forget the ban. EnglandÃ¢ÂÂs best player.

3 Ashley Cole (Chelsea)

Well ahead of his rivals, even if he's not quite at his peak.

4 John Terry (Chelsea)

Fading force but still crucial.



5 Scott Parker (Tottenham Hotspur)

Indispensable anchorman.

6 Ashley Young (Manchester United)

Finally finding his feet at international level - has made the left wing his own.

7 James Milner (Manchester City)

Capello favourite. Versatility makes him a perfect squad player.

8 Gareth Barry (Manchester City)

Has bounced back well from World Cup disappointment.



9 Glen Johnson (Liverpool)

Still first-choice, but faces competition from emerging Kyle Walker.

10 Leighton Baines (Everton)

Solid back-up in a position where there are few options.

11 Phil Jones (Manchester United)

Versatility crucial. Could start if he maintains early season form.

12 Stewart Downing (Liverpool)

Been back-up winger of late.

13 Daniel Sturridge (Chelsea)

Chelsea form and width canÃ¢ÂÂt be ignored.

14 Theo Walcott (Arsenal)

Qualifying regular. But remember 2010?

15 Jack Wilshere (Arsenal)

Injury and return to his best permitting.



16 Joleon Lescott (Manchester City)

City form could get him there

17 Gary Cahill (Bolton Wanderers)

In possession, but in danger given poor recent form.

18 Frank Lampard (Chelsea)

Played in last six qualifiers.

19 Darren Bent (Aston Villa)

Should go as only out-and-out striker.

20 Scott Carson (Bursaspor)

Rebuilding in Turkey, but question marks.



21 Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur)

Potential game-changer. Predator.

22 Danny Welbeck (Manchester United)

Edges out Zamora and Carroll.

23 David Stockdale (Fulham)

Well at least he's now getting games in the Premier League.

But what of the chasing pack? Here are the other runners and riders...



Close contenders

Steven Gerrard will be almost assured of a place if he can stay fit for the remainder of the season, while if Kyle Walker's form at Tottenham between now and May is anything like that of the first half of the campaign he'll be a shoo-in. Adam Johnson will also be in the frame, as long as he secures regular first team football between now and May - though that's no straightforward task at Manchester City.

Any injuries or loss of form among the defenders could see Manchester United's Chris Smalling or Manchester City's Micah Richards make the trip, though the latter still has some impressing to do as far as Mr Capello is concerned.

Fulham hit-man Bobby Zamora has clearly caught Fabio's eye, but he'll need to score goals consistently to nab another international chance.

Bubbling under

Everton defender Phil Jagielka will be hoping a six-week layoff with knee ligament damage will not significantly scupper his chances, while Jack Rodwell also sustained an injury in Wednesday evening's defeat to Bolton. Spurs winger Aaron Lennon may be in with a shout if he can rediscover his early season form.

Having been denied a senior England debut when August's friendly against Holland was postponed due to civil unrest in London, Tom Cleverley was then struck down by foot and ankle injuries. If he returns, as expected, towards the end of this month and is able to hit the ground running, the Manchester United starlet should be well in contention.

Outside bets

At the start of 2011, Andy Carroll was seen as the answer to all England's problems. The striker was in hot goal scoring form and earned himself a ÃÂ£35 million move to Liverpool. He even scored in his second international appearance against Ghana in March. Yet his loss of form at club level has seen him play just three minutes for Capello's side since, and unless he can re-establish himself at Anfield in the absence of the suspended Luis Suarez, he's unlikely to make the cut.

Spurs' defender Michael Dawson will hope he can quickly nail down a place at White Hart Lane make a late surge, having missed the last five months through injury.

Gabriel Agbonlahor has enjoyed something of a return to form with Aston Villa this term, and is back in contention having been called into the squad for the Spain and Sweden friendlies, while Norwich target man Grant Holt's goal-scoring form in his debut Premier League season may have aroused Capello's interest. No, really. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is many people's tip to be England's wild card, though we fancy he'll need to play a lot more football in the second half of the season to convince the Italian he's worth the risk.