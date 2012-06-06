Planning to travel to Poland to watch RoyÃ¢ÂÂs boys? Think again Ã¢ÂÂ all England matches will be played in Ukraine. Because we love you and we want you to be happy, weÃ¢ÂÂve put together this handy travel guide to Donestk. Read on to learn where to stay, what to see, and what to do while Greece are playing.

(If England win their group and then beat the runner-up in Group C Ã¢ÂÂ possibly Spain, probably Italy Ã¢ÂÂ their semi-final will take place in Poland. So to reiterate, all England matches will be played in Ukraine.)

Fixtures

Monday, June 11 Ã¢ÂÂ France v ENGLAND

Friday, June 15 Ã¢ÂÂ Ukraine v France

Tuesday, June 19 Ã¢ÂÂ ENGLAND v Ukraine

Saturday, June 23 Ã¢ÂÂ 1st Group C v 2nd Group D

Wednesday, July 27 Ã¢ÂÂ Semi-final 1

Stadium: Donbass Arena (capacity 50,000)

The recently-built Donbass Arena is home to Shakhtar Donetsk. Bankrolled by volatile oligarch Rinat Akhmetov, Shakhtar have dominated Ukrainian football in recent years by fielding teams made up entirely of low-rent Brazilians. To celebrate the ArenaÃ¢ÂÂs unveiling, a special concert was performed there by ShakhtarÃ¢ÂÂs best-known celebrity fan, BeyoncÃÂ©.

Donetsk history

Donetsk was founded in 1869 by Welsh coalminer John Hughes, who had got catastrophically drunk on his way home from Rhyl. The city was rebranded in 1924 as Ã¢ÂÂStalinÃ¢ÂÂ, which led to a decline in tourism, and subsequently a replacement with the jauntier Ã¢ÂÂStalinoÃ¢ÂÂ. Almost completely destroyed during the Second World War, all that survived of Stalino in 1945 were the smoking ruins of the Jewish ghetto, a forced-labour factory and a stand-up comedy club, which had by that point been unused for several years.

What to see

DonetskÃ¢ÂÂs striking Opera and Ballet Theatre was constructed in 1936. It replaced an earlier building which was condemned and destroyed after Joseph Stalin became convinced it was plotting to poison him.

Where to eat

During Soviet times, Taras was famously the only restaurant in Donetsk where the food did not taste of coal dust. It remains popular today, even though it can no longer boast the same standards.

Where to stay

Higher-end travellers should consider Rinat AkhmetovÃ¢ÂÂs Golden Star Deluxe, the most expensive hotel in the world. Each room is furnished with gold-plated pillows, full-length portraits of Rinat Akhmetov, and a private army. From ÃÂ£5 million per person sharing, breakfast not included.

Famous resident

Celebrated athlete Sergei Bubka grew up in Donetsk. In 1984, Bubka revolutionised the high jump event by being the first person to Ã¢ÂÂvaultÃ¢ÂÂ using a pole. He dominated the sport for a decade, regularly clearing distances four metres higher than his frustrated rivals.

Safety tip

Donetsk is still a rather old-fashioned community in some ways, and many people there consider it very rude to be black. Try to avoid being black, or you may be harangued by offended passers-by.

Useful phrase

Vy buly prodani tut, abo zh vy chekayete, shhob buty prodani dali na zaxid?

Ã¢ÂÂ Have you been trafficked here, or are you waiting to be trafficked further west?

