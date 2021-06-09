Euro 2020 – Luka Modric: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

Luka Modric will be a key player for Croatia at this summer's European Championship.

The central midfielder has won 138 caps for his country at the time of writing, having made his international bow in 2006.

Croatia have been drawn in Group D at Euro 2020, and will face England, Scotland and Czech Republic in the first round.

A top-two finish would guarantee Croatia a place in the round of 16, while four of the best third-place finishers will also advance.

Which club does Luka Modric play for?

Modric plays for Real Madrid, a club he has enjoyed huge success with since completing a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2012.

The playmaker has made 391 appearances for Madrid in all competitions, and has won two La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues and a Copa del Rey.

Before moving to Spain, Modric spent four seasons at Tottenham in the Premier League.

He started his career with Dinamo Zagreb, before joining Spurs in 2008.

How old is Luka Modric?

Modric was born on 9 September 1985. He is 35 years old.

What is Luka Modric’s squad number?

Modric will wear the No.10 shirt for Croatia at Euro 2020. At club level for Madrid, he also wears the No.10.

What is Luka Modric's net worth?

Modric has an estimated net worth of £52.9m, according to celebritynetworth.com.

What is Luka Modric's contract length?

Modric's contract at Madrid runs until the summer of 2022. He could depart the club next summer, or los Blancos might offer him a new deal.

What is Luka Modric's salary?

Modric earns an estimated £294,000 per week at Real Madrid, according to salarysport.com.