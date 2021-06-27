Euro 2020 – Who is Diogo Jota's wife and does he have kids?

Diogo Jota is hoping for his first taste of international glory at this summer's European Championship.

The Liverpool forward is an important member of Portugal's Euro 2020 squad, as the reigning European champions seek another trophy.

The 24-year-old was still a teenager when Fernando Santos's side triumphed at the previous edition of the competition in 2016.

Portugal upset France, the host nation, in the final of the 15th edition of the Euros, with Eder the unlikely hero.

Jota won his first cap for the senior side in 2019, and is now a regular starter for his country.

The forward was named in the Portugal side for each of their three group games, as Cristiano Ronaldo and co. qualified for the knockout phase with a third-place finish - just as they did five years ago.

Jota was on target in the meeting with Germany, but Portugal were outclassed in a 4-2 defeat.

He was also involved in the 3-0 victory over Hungary and the 2-2 draw with France, a result which set up Sunday's last-16 tie against Belgium.

Jota will be cheered on for the remainder of the tournament by his girlfriend, Rute Cardoso.

The couple are said to have begun dating in 2013, when Jota was just 16 years old. They met at school in Portugal, and were an item before the forward had made his professional debut.

Cardoso followed her partner to England in 2017, when Jota joined Wolves on an initial loan deal.

He spent three seasons at Molineux in total, before joining Liverpool last summer.

Jota and Cardoso's first child, a boy named Dinis, was born in February of this year.

Jota enjoyed an excellent debut campaign at Liverpool, scoring 13 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions.

He was twice voted as the club's Player of the Month, in October and November 2020.

Jota will now be eyeing a triumphant summer with Portugal, before returning to Merseyside in July or August.