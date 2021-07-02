Euro 2020 – Who is Yann Sommer's wife and does he have kids?

Yann Sommer has been a key member of Switzerland's squad at this summer's European Championship.

The Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper, who has played for the German side since 2014, was the hero in the round of 16.

Switzerland finished third in Group A after drawing with Wales, losing to Italy and beating Turkey.

Their comprehensive 3-0 defeat by the Italians left Switzerland fans fearing the worst, but Vladimir Petkovic's side were much improved as they defeated Turkey 3-1.

Even so, few neutrals gave them much of a chance against France, the reigning world champions, in the first knockout round.

Switzerland had been eliminated from Euro 2016, as well as the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, in the round of 16.

They were excellent in the first half against France, though, and had the chance to go 2-0 up when Steven Zuber won a penalty early in the second period.

Ricardo Rodriguez's failure to convert looked like being a turning point, as France finally woke up and proceeded to score three times.

Switzerland did not give up, however, and completed a remarkable comeback from 3-1 down to equalise in stoppage time.

Sommer then sent Petkovic's team through to the last eight when he saved Kylian Mbappe's penalty in the shoot-out.

The goalkeeper will now be hoping to repel Spain's efforts as the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 get under way on Friday.

Sommer will be supported in his efforts by his wife, Alina. The couple started dating in 2016 and got married three years later.

They have one child together. Mila Sommer, a baby girl, was born in 2019.

"Yes, madness. I’ll give Robert De Niro a call to see if he wants to play me [in a movie,” the goalkeeper joked in an interview with ZDF after his heroics against France.

“We noticed that the French had a phase after the two goals where they were slightly arrogant and thought they had won and we took advantage of it.”