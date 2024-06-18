Euro 2024: How Cesc Fabregas and Frank Lampard went from bitterest pitch enemies to BBC studio pals

Cesc Fabregas and Frank Lampard had multiple clashes during their playing days but have patched things up as BBC pundits

Two pictures of Cesc Fabregas and Frank Lampard clashing on the pitch while playing for Chelsea and Arsenal/Barcelona, with a 2024 picture in the middle of them harmoniously working alongside one another in Berlin for Euro 2024 with the BBC
They clashed on the pitch, but Lampard and Fabregas are now BBC colleagues (Image credit: Future)

Seeing Frank Lampard and Cesc Fabregas getting on perfectly well on TV together will have sparked memories of when the two former midfielders were fierce rivals on the pitch – to the point that they once squared up to one another during a game with Lampard was sold by Chelsea to avoid friction with Fabregas.

The BBC Euro 2024 pundits were both on duty for Portugal’s late victory over the Czech Republic on Tuesday evening, but did not exactly see eye-to-eye when they were on the pitch together.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.