Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappe held awful record before bagging penalty against Poland

France's megastar has shone at World Cups but endured a tough time of it at Euros, including Euro 2024

Kylian Mbappé of France celebrates his goal by free kick during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between France and Poland at Football Stadium Dortmund on June 25, 2024 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

It took until the 56th minute of their third group game for France to finally get one of their own players on the scoresheet at Euro 2024 – and even then it came from the penalty spot in a dull 1-1 draw against already-eliminated Poland.

Nonetheless, Kylian Mbappe will have been pleased to see his spot kick hit the back of the net having endured a frustrating time of it for France since arriving in Germany for this year’s edition of the tournament.

Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.