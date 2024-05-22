Euro 2024: The youngest managers ever at the Euros

By
published

A look at some of the youngest coaches ever at the European Championship, including two men who will feature this summer

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann poses alongside the Euro 2024 trophy in April 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

International managers are often older men who have taken a role with their country towards the end of their careers.

Winding down from the day-to-day involvement and intensity of coaching at club level, the position often suits an older or more experienced man.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.