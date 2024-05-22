International managers are often older men who have taken a role with their country towards the end of their careers.

Winding down from the day-to-day involvement and intensity of coaching at club level, the position often suits an older or more experienced man.

But over the years, some younger coaches have taken charge of their nations too and ahead of Euro 2024, here is a look at some notables examples in the history of the European Championship, including two men looking to make their mark at this summer's tournament...

The youngest winner – José Villalonga (Spain)

Spain coach José Villalonga celebrates with his players after their win over the Soviet Union in the final of Euro 1964. (Image credit: Getty Images)

José Villalonga was the first coach to win the European Cup, leading Real Madrid to the trophy in 1956 and 1957. At 36 years and 184 days at the time, he remains the youngest manager to win the title.

Villalonga is also the youngest winner of the European Championship. He was in charge as Spain claimed the trophy on home soil in 1964, aged 44 years and 192 days at the time. He passed away at the age of just 53.

The youngest finalist – Konstantin Beskov (Soviet Union)

Former footballer and coach Konstantin Beskov (right) chats to Russian prime minister Sergei Stepashin (centre) in July 1999. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Spain's José Villalonga was the European Championship's youngest winning coach, he was actually older than his opposite number in the final of Euro 1964.

Soviet Union coach Konstantin Beskov, a former striker who went on to win titles in charge of Spartak Moscow, was 43 years and 215 days old when he led out his nation in the final against Spain in 1964.

The youngest in EUROS history – Srečko Katanec (Slovenia)

Slovenia coach Srečko Katanec looks on during a World Cup qualifier against Romania in November 2001. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Srečko Katanec led Slovenia to their first ever major tournament, Euro 2000, and the former Sampdoria player was just 36 years and 333 days for their debut in the tournament – a 3-3 draw against Serbia.

Katanec also qualified Slovenia for the World Cup two years later, but stepped down after a huge argument with star player Zlatko Zahovič and defeat in all three of their matches in Japan and South Korea.

The youngest at EURO 2024 – Julian Nagelsmann (Germany)

Julian Nagelsmann looks on during Germany's friendly against the Netherlands in March 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann is set to become the youngest coach in European Championship history as he leads out Die Mannschaft on home soil this summer.

Nagelsmann will be 36 years and 327 days old when he takes charge of Germany's Euro 2024 opener against Scotland on June 14th and will beat Srečko Katanec's record by six days.

The second-youngest at EURO 2024 – Domenico Tedesco (Belgium)

Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco during a friendly against the Republic of Ireland in March 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Domenico Tedesco was appointed as Schalke's coach in 2017 at the age of just 31 and the German-Italian has since worked at Spartak Moscow and RB Leipzig.

Tedesco was appointed as Belgium boss in 2023 and will be 38 years and 279 days old when he takes charge of the Red Devils' opener against Slovakia on June 17th. Both he and Germany's Julian Nagelsmann could set new records for the youngest European Championship finalist or winner this summer.

