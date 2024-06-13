Euro 2024 US kick off times: What time do games kick off in the United States?

Euro 2024 is now just a matter of days away as all eyes switch to Germany after another enthralling campaign of club football.

The groups and fixtures of Euro 2024 have been drawn and confirmed, meaning the official schedule is now set in stone with each team learning their potential routes to the final.

As with most international tournaments, games will be held at specific times each day in order to optimise the efficiency of a crowded group stare schedule.

England start their campaign on Sunday. (Image credit: Getty Images)

What time do Euro 2024 games kick off in the US?

Friday's curtain raiser in Berlin between Germany and Scotland is set to kick off at 8pm BST, a slot that will be filled daily throughout the group stage.

Moving forward, the tournament introduces three games per day, kicking off at 2pm and 5pm - both BST.

As the group stage ends, so do the three-game days. With few fixtures to pack in, the tournament switches to two games per day, held at 12pm EDT and 3pm EDT.

Finally, from the semi finals onwards there will be just one game per day, with the Euro 2024 final kicking off on July 14th at 3pm EDT.

The times of fixtures for viewers in the United States are therefore as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally UK (BST) Hawaii–Aleutian Alaska Pacific Mountain Central Eastern 2pm 4am 5am 6am 7am 8am 9am 5pm 7am 8am 9am 10am 11am 12pm 8pm 10am 11am 12pm 1pm 2pm 3pm

States that observe Eastern time:

Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia; Partially: Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Tennessee

States that observe Central time:

Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Wisconsin; Partially: Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas

States that observe Mountain time:

Arizona (no DST outside of Navajo Nation), Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming

Partially: Idaho, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas

States that observe Pacific time:

California, Washington

Partially: Idaho, Nevada, Oregon

States that observe Alaskan time:

Partially: Alaska

States that observe Hawaii–Aleutian time:

Hawaii (no DST observed in Hawaii)

Partially: Alaska

