Euro 2024 US kick off times: What time do games kick off in the United States?

By
published

When can fans in the states watch Euro 2024 this summer?

The UEFA EURO 2024 Winners Trophy is pictured with the official adidas matchball Fußballliebe in the Allianz Arena during the UEFA Euro 2024 Trophy Tour on May 13, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Euro 2024 is now just a matter of days away as all eyes switch to Germany after another enthralling campaign of club football.

The groups and fixtures of Euro 2024 have been drawn and confirmed, meaning the official schedule is now set in stone with each team learning their potential routes to the final.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
UK (BST)Hawaii–AleutianAlaskaPacificMountainCentralEastern
2pm4am5am6am7am8am9am
5pm7am8am9am10am11am12pm
8pm10am11am12pm1pm2pm3pm

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.