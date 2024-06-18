Euro 2024: Why Memphis Depay had 'who cares' written on his headband

Memphis Depay caused a bit of a stir when he wore a headband during the Netherlands’ victory over Poland with the words ‘who cares’ written on the back (yes, without a question mark).

The message was Depay’s way of hitting back at journalists who had questioned why he wore a headband against Canada in a pre-tournament friendly earlier this month.

That sartorial choice had led to comments from the Dutch media, while Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman had said when asked about it: "I didn't even see it at first. I only noticed the headband just before the game when we went outside. I'll have to sleep on it for a night.”

Memphis Depay started the Dutch side's first fixture (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clearly and, let’s be honest, correctly feeling the reaction to his headgear was the Dutch equivalent of a storm in a teacup – which Wikipedia helpfully tells us is en storm i et glas vand (or 'a storm in a glass of water'), Depay had the message embroidered on his headband in time for his country’s Euro 2024 opener against Poland.

An argument could be made that going to the effort of finding a German-based embroidery company that could turn around the headband at short notice is suggestive that the answer to the question is ‘obviously, Depay himself’.

But the former Manchester United forward explained after another friendly against Iceland in the interim that there was nothing more to the headband than this: "It keeps the sweat away from my head and is therefore functional. My girlfriend says she thinks it's pretty, which is also important to me."

We applaud Depay for finally filling in the section of the Venn diagram between Robbie Fowler’s nasal strips and Mario Balotelli’s ‘why always me?’ shirt.

