Euro 2024: Why Memphis Depay had 'who cares' written on his headband

By
published

Former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay sparked conversation with his unusual sartorial choice for the Netherlands

Netherlands star Memphis Depay, at Euro 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Memphis Depay caused a bit of a stir when he wore a headband during the Netherlands’ victory over Poland with the words ‘who cares’ written on the back (yes, without a question mark). 

The message was Depay’s way of hitting back at journalists who had questioned why he wore a headband against Canada in a pre-tournament friendly earlier this month.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.