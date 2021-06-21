Euros legends: Remembering when Peter Schmeichel led Denmark to Euro 92 glory

A decisive goalkeeper whose bite was just as fearful as his bark, Peter Schmeichel is one of the world’s greatest-ever shot-stoppers. Though best remembered on these shores for his performances in Manchester United’s all- conquering ’90s side, some of the Great Dane’s finest moments came representing his country.

Schmeichel was pivotal in Denmark’s surprise Euro 92 triumph as the Scandinavians took full advantage of a late invite to replace war-torn Yugoslavia at the competition, after the latter’s last-minute disqualification over its descent into civil war.

The 28-year-old gloveman was in inspired form and made a series of saves to thwart vaunted opponents, helping to shut England out in a goalless draw in Denmark’s opening game and keeping favourites France at bay in a must-win final group match. His pièce de resistance came in the semis, showing his bravery and quick reactions to force a penalty shootout against defending champions the Netherlands. Second up for the Dutch was the great Marco van Basten, but Schmeichel dived to his left to deny the Milan forward, who had just scored 25 Serie A goals in 1991–92 and would go on to win a third Ballon d’Or later that year.

In the final, Schmeichel was at it again, extending a long left arm while moving backwards to tip over Jurgen Klinsmann’s powerful header as Denmark hung on for a famous 2-0 triumph against West Germany. Though the Danes failed to scale the same heights again, Schmeichel’s distinctive style – think Stretch-Armstrong-meets-star-fish to cover all four corners of the goal – graced four European Championships in total.

The United legend went on to become Denmark’s most-capped player with 129 appearances – 30 as their captain – and even scored an international goal when he notched a penalty in a Euro 2000 warm-up match in Belgium. Sure, he was prone to the occasional lob, but Schmeichel was one of a kind.

