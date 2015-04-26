Everton 3-0 Man United: Which Red Devil is a renowned homer?

Manchester United arrived at Goodison Park looking to reclaim second spot but conceded early, lacked penetration and ended well-beaten by an Everton side who have now collected 16 points from the last 18.

The Toffees were two up at the turn, through a pair of unusual sources. Crowning a fifth-minute counter-attack from a United corner, James McCarthy bundled through to stab home his third goal in 72 Everton games. And although United controlled the ball thereafter, using their 65%+ possession to complete twice as many passes as their hosts, they were much less accurate in front of goal, troubling Tim Howard with just 4 of their 17 attempts.

By contrast Everton were dead-eyed from 7 of their 9 attempts – including the second goal, powered home from a near-post corner by John Stones, marking his 50th Toffees game with his first goal.

Louis van Gaal replaced the ineffectual (and already booked) Marouane Fellaini with Radamel Falcao at half-time then Juan Mata with Angel Di Maria, but with 15 to go it was Everton's sub Kevin Mirallas who bagged the third, running onto Ross Barkley's through-ball to complete a counter-attack – although the visitors can justifiably claim confusion that Romelu Lukaku was adjudged not to be interfering with play.

United's Colombian did fire home thereafter, but was denied by an offside flag, and Everton saw out their biggest win over the Old Trafford outfit in 23 years. The Toffees are back in the top half, and the Red Devils – although apparently safe in the top four – suffer their second successive demoralising defeat.

Match facts

Wayne Rooney has scored only 1 goal in his last 17 away league games. He has 15 in his last 17 at home.

Manchester United conceded 2 first-half Premier League goals for the first time since April 2014 – also away at Everton.

United lost by a 3-goal margin for the 19th time in the Premier League. 4 of these have come since the start of last season – the same number as in the preceding 6 seasons combined.

United have lost 3 successive league games at Everton for the first time since September 1987.

United have only won 2 of their last 17 away league games on a Sunday (D8 L7).

Leighton Baines extended his lead at the top of the list of defenders with most Premier League assists (46; Graeme Le Saux recorded 44).

United had 17 shots in this game (including blocks); the last time they had more in a Premier League game without scoring was at Everton on December 4 2013.

Everton have taken 16 points from their last 6 Premier League games.

Analyse Everton 3-0 Man United with Stats Zone