Everton vs Aston Villa live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Everton vs Aston Villa live stream and match preview, Saturday February 25, 3.00pm GMT

Everton vs Aston Villa live stream and match preview

Looking for an Everton vs Aston Villa live stream? We've got you covered. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Two sides in contrasting form face off at Goodison Park when a Sean Dyche-inspired Everton face struggling Aston Villa.

Dyche’s appointment as Toffees boss has sparked an upturn in form, with the Merseyside club winning two of their last three games.

He will become just the fifth permanent Everton manager to win his first three home league games in charge if his side claim three points against Villa, and could be the first to do so without conceding a goal, following 1-0 wins over Arsenal and Leeds.

Villa suffered an agonising late defeat to league leaders Arsenal last time out, their third loss in a row following setbacks against Leicester and Manchester City.

Unai Emery’s side have conceded 11 goals in that time, but history is on their side - the Birmingham club are unbeaten in all seven of their meetings with Everton since returning to the Prmeier League in 2019, and are gunning for a fourth consecutive victory in this fixture.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Villa are without Jed Steer for the trip to Merseyside, but Diego Carlos is back in training after rupturing his Achilles.

Amadou Onana and Andros Townsend are doubts for Everton, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin is sidelined with a thigh injury.

Form

Everton: WLWLL

Aston Villa: LLLWW

Referee

Anthony Taylor will be the referee for Everton vs Aston Villa.

Stadium

Everton vs Aston Villa will be played at Goodison Park in Liverpool.

Kick-off and channel

Everton vs Aston Villa kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT on Saturday 25 February in the UK. The game isn't being shown on TV in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.