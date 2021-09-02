Every country to win the Women's World Cup

With the Women's World Cup only beginning in 1991, there have been just eight editions of the tournament. Of those eight, only four countries have ended up winning it, mainly due to the utter dominance the US Women's team have had over international women's football.

The US Women's team have won on four occasions, including both the inaugural 1991 tournament and the most recent 2019 tournament. Their success has continued through generation after generation of teams and players. When you include their runners up medal from 2011, they have played in the majority of Women's World Cup finals.

The 1991 final saw the US beat Norway 2-1, but Norway would find success four years later when they beat Germany 2-0 at the tournament in Sweden. Recent Team GB manager Hege Riise played in both games.

The US also did not take long to bounce back though, winning their home tournament in 1995. Over 90,000 home fans saw the US defeat China on penalties to become Women's World Cup winners for the second time.

A new side was about to enter a period of dominance though. Germany had long been one of the most talented sides in international football but they cemented that reputation by winning the World Cup back to back in 2003 and 2007. Nia Kunzer headed in a golden goal in extra time against Sweden to win in 2003 before they beat the Brazilians 2-0 in 2007.

The 2011 tournament saw a surprise Women's World Cup winner in the form of Japan. Facing up to the US in the final, Japan were incredible underdogs, having not even topped their group. They had finished second to England. Yet a 117th minute equaliser from Homare Sawa forced the match to penalties. Misses from Carli Lloyd and Tobin Heath among others enabled Japan to become the first Asian Women's World Cup winners.

The US were able to get their revenge however at the 2015 tournament. Lloyd quickly made amends for her missed penalty four years before by scoring a hattrick within the first 16 minutes. The final finished 5-2 equalling the record of the highest scoring World Cup final, men's or women's, set in 1958 when Brazil beat Sweden 5-2.

The 2019 World Cup saw the US do what only Germany had done before and becoming back to back World Cup winners. The US beat the Netherlands 2-0 in the final in Lyon. They will now look to make history at the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand as they try to win their third consecutive World Cup.