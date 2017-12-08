Ex-Liverpool stalwart Lucas Leiva backheels (!) in his first goal for Lazio

Lucas famously scored only one goal in 247 Premier League appearances for Liverpool between 2007 and 2017, having originally been signed as an attacking midfielder from Gremio before being converted to a deeper role by Rafa Benitez.

Yet even though goalscoring isn't his strong point, the 30-year-old produced a smart goal for Lazio by equalising to make it 2-2 against Belgian club Zulte Waregem.

In the 76th minute, a free-kick into the box led to a slight scramble, which ended with Lucas instinctively flicking the ball into the net.

It was the Brazilian's first goal for the Serie A club after joining them in the summer from Anfield for a reported £5m.

Unfortunately for the Rome-based outfit, however, Lucas's goal was in vain as Waregem scored an 83rd-minute winner. But Simone Inzaghi's still finished top of Group K ahead of Nice, and progress to the knockout stages.

See also...

Ex-Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic scores incredible bicycle kick in the Europa League

Watch: In Uruguay, an assistant manager pretends to be headbutted by the linesman

In Other News...