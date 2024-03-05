Everything we know about Manchester City's new documentary 'Together: Treble Winners'

Manchester City have announced they are set to release a brand-new docuseries which follows their Treble success from the 2022/23 campaign.

Pep Guardiola's side won the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and FA Cup to record a historic season.

In total, City scored a whopping 151 goals in all competitions which averaged just shy of 2.5 per game. Scroll down to find out all the details regarding the upcoming release...

When is the new Manchester City documentary released?

Manchester City have today confirmed the docuseries will be released on Tuesday, April 2.

Six episodes will be available for viewers to feast upon, in what has been widely regarded as one of the most impressive seasons in domestic football to date.

How to watch

How can I watch the documentary?

The club also confirmed that Together: Treble Winners will exclusively be available on Netflix. To watch the series, fans will have to have an active Netflix subscription.

City are no slumps when it comes to sharing their off-field antics, with Amazon's popular 'All or Nothing' sports series following the club during the 2017/18 campaign.

The club's own platforms, CITY+ are also expected to release extend cuts and further behind-the-scenes footage in the following weeks.

Cast

Who will feature in the documentary?

All of City's favourites are set to feature in the new release, with Pep Guardiola, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, John Stones and Phil Foden just some of the faces we expect to see feature heavily throughout the episodes.

It is yet to be confirmed who will narrate the series, but we expect to see plenty of celebrities and special guests feature along the way.

