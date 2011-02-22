The FFT Photo Awards: Fans and Passion
There's a reason they call it the beautiful game. Last year, FourFourTwo invited fans and professional photographers to capture the beautiful game in all its glory. The judging panel included FourFourTwo editor David Hall and picture editor Jeff Beasley, plus multi-award-winning photographer David Pultney and former England player turned keen photographer Graeme Le Saux. Here are some of the best we received in the Fans and Passion categories.
Runner-up in the Passion category...
Runner-up Paul Gilham Location Polokwane, South Africa
The winner in the Passion category...
West Ham's Alessandro Diamanti hits the post
Winner Richard Heathcote Location Wigan
The winner in the Fans category...
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger gestures to the officials after being sent to the stands at Old Trafford
Winner Laurence Griffiths Location Manchester
