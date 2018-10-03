FIFA 19 Career Mode potential: the 10 best wonderkids to sign

Cristiano Ronaldo might be the finest player on FIFA 19 right now, but there’s also a hidden stat on the game that shows just how good a player could be: potential. So who are the FIFA 19 youngsters with the best Career Mode potential?

We’re sticking to teenagers only, so Marcus Rashford, Leon Bailey of Bayer Leverkusen and Milan’s Patrick Cutrone just miss out, meaning these are the 10 players under 20 years old with the highest potential ratings on FIFA 19. Wonderkids, alert!

10. Jann-Fiete Arp (Hamburg)

Having been relegated from the Bundesliga for the first time ever last season, Hamburg haven’t had much to be cheerful about recently – but if Arp is anything to go by, the future looks a lot brighter.

After he almost signed for Bayern Munich in the summer, HSV will be hoping the 18-year-old striker can score enough goals to fire his team back into the top flight to help avoid his premature departure. Modelling his game on Harry Kane, and with finishing and positioning stats already at 74, there’s no reason why he can’t follow in the footsteps of his free-scoring role model and fulfill his potential of 88 overall.

9. Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

As a deep-lying, long-haired Italian playmaker with a great range of passing, good vision and balance, who do you think Brescia’s Sandro Tonali is being compared to?

That’s right, the 18-year-old l’erede di Pirlo might be the player with the lowest current rating on this list, but he’s only made four appearances for the Serie B side at the time of writing and his potential is still 88. Unfortunately, whether he shares the legendary regista’s appreciation for fine wine or not isn’t clear from his FIFA stats. Give it time.

8. Riqui Puig (Barcelona)

A diminutive central midfielder with good control and neat short passing is hardly a rare sight in Barcelona’s youth setup, but with La Masia failing to produce a regular first-teamer since Sergi Roberto and Andres Iniesta waving goodbye to the Camp Nou, the Blaugrana will be hoping 18-year-old Puig can live up to the hype.

FIFA 19 certainly seems to think he’s got it, with stats already in the mid-70s for short passing and ball control, and the potential to hit 88 overall.

7. Andriy Lunin (Leganes)

Signed by Real Madrid from Zorya Luhansk in the summer and immediately sent out on loan to city neighbours Leganes, the 19-year-old keeper already has two seasons of first-team football under his belt in home nation Ukraine.

An overall rating of 76 means he’s perfectly ready for top level football, although with Keylor Navas and Thibaut Courtois ahead of him, Real will no doubt wait 'til he’s closer to fulfilling his promise of 88 before giving him a chance between the sticks at the Bernabeu.

6. Alban Lafont (Fiorentina)

It seems like an oxymoron to have a veteran of wonderkid lists, but that’s exactly what French goalkeeper Lafont is. He’s been cropping up for so many years now that it’s hard to believe he’s still only 19, but a recent move from Toulouse to Fiorentina should help him move up to the next level.

Stats in the high 70s for diving, reflexes, handling and positioning certainly give him a good chance of securing the No.1 shirt, and with 89 for overall potential, he’s got a very bright future ahead of him indeed.

5. Ezequiel Barco (Atlanta United)

One of the rising stars of FIFA 18, Barco has since moved from his native Argentina to MLS newcomers Atlanta United for around £11m, so he’s unlikely to be available for the bargain price he was on the previous game.

Still, the move doesn’t seem to have altered his trajectory too much. While he’s no longer predicted to break the 90 barrier overall, he’s still expected to achieve big things. With acceleration already at 90, balance at 85, and agility and dribbling at 83, he’s well equipped to cause damage for Tata Martino’s side this season.

4. Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax)

De Ligt burst onto the scene during his side’s run to the Europa League final two seasons ago when he was still only 17. Since then he’s cemented a place in the starting line-up, and his updated FIFA stats reflect his development.

Low 80s for marking, standing tackles and heading accuracy, plus 87 for strength, show just what a presence he is at the heart of defence. He has the potential to hit 91 overall, and it’s surely a matter of ‘when’ rather than ‘if’ the 19-year-old is snapped up by one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

3. Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Signed by Real Madrid for €45m when he was just 16 years old, the Brazilian winger has spent the past two seasons at boyhood club Flamengo. Having now made a full move to the Spanish capital, the 18-year-old’s chances of regular game time for los Blancos this season remain to be seen, but he was called up to the first-team squad for a debut under manager Julen Lopetegui after three goals in three appearances for the B-team.

The tricky winger already has 5-star skill moves, 81 for dribbling and numbers in the 90s for sprint speed, acceleration and agility, but it’s potential of 92 overall that makes him one to watch.

2. Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan)

When Milan’s financial troubles looked like getting out of control last season, it seemed like Donnarumma’s days at San Siro were numbered, and a sale almost inevitable in order to raise much-needed funds.

But with a takeover at Milan now complete and the balance sheet looking much healthier, the future of the lifelong Rossoneri fan now looks more secure. Considering the 6ft 5in stopper already has 88 for diving and reflexes, and the potential to reach a whopping 93 overall, that should please all parties.

1. Kylian Mbappé (PSG)

Not hard to predict this one, really. How many other teenagers playing today have scored in the World Cup final? With his loan move to PSG now converted to a permanent transfer, you’ve actually got more chance of signing the 19-year-old on FIFA 19 – but he’s already playing for the only club that’s likely to have enough money to do so.

Still, rated 87 now but with the potential to hit 95 (that’s higher than Messi or Ronaldo are currently) it’s not like time is against him.

Honourable mentions: Phil Foden (Man City), Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham), Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig).

