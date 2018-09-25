Revealed! EVERY five-star skill player in FIFA 19

EA Sports has announced the 46 players in FIFA 19 with a 5* skill rating.

Cover star Cristiano Ronaldo is joined by the lucky likes of Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and Riyad Mahrez among the new instalment's top tricksters, who are all capable of pulling off every skill move in the game. Borussia Dortmund's 18-year-old Englishman Jadon Sancho is a pleasant addition to the list, ensuring fun and controller-throwing frolicks as you anger helples opposition worldwide.

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha was on hand to receive his prize for the honour at last week's FIFA 19 Ratings Awards.

The full list of 5* skill players are below. For the 100 top-rated players in the game, head here:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)

Santi Cazorla (Villarreal)

Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich)

Marcelo (Real Madrid)

Neymar (PSG)

Angel Di Maria (PSG)

Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas)

Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich)

Douglas Costa (Juventus)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Xherdan Shaqiri (Liverpool)

Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus)

Marcos Acuna (Sporting CP)

Kylian Mbappé (PSG)

Memphis Depay (Lyon)

Quincy Promes (Sevilla)

Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Nani (Sporting CP)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy)

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus)

Matias Fernandez (Club Necaxa)

Carlos Villanueva (Al-Ittihad)

Omar Abdulrahman (Al-Hilal, on loan from Al-Ain)

Ignacio Piatti (Montreal Impact)

Gelson Martins (Atletico Madrid)

Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich)

Jesus Corona (Porto)

Martin Odegaard (Vitesse, on loan from Real Madrid)

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Elton (Al Qadsiah)

Sam Larsson (Feyenoord)

Aiden McGeady (Sunderland)

Vincent Aboubakar (Porto)

Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma)

Alexandru Maxim (Mainz)

David Neres (Ajax)

Yannick Bolasie (Aston Villa, on loan from Everton)

Eljero Elia (Istanbul Basaksehir)

Ilsinho (Philadelphia Union)

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Gary Mackay-Steven (Aberdeen)

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

Jordan Botaka (Sint-Truiden)

Ricardo Kishna (Den Haag, on loan from Lazio)

