FIFA 22: Highest potential players announced

The highest potential players in FIFA 22 have been revealed, with many of the game's current wonderkids featuring.

Among the highest potential players, cover star Kylian Mbappe features alongside new PSG teammate Gianluigi Donnarumma.

There are a few English players in the mix too: Phil Foden, Jadon Sancho and Trent Alexander-Arnold are among EA's top nine picks, as is Chelsea's Champions League final winner, Kai Havertz.

This list follows the reveal that Lionel Messi is the highest-rated player in the game with a rating of 93 - just ahead of Bayern striker Lewandowski.

Cristiano Ronaldo is third on the list as the highest-rated Premier League star, while PSG pair Kylian Mbappe and Neymar (both 91) are fifth and sixth on the overall list.

