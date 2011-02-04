The finger-thrusting, ticket-touting weekend Primera predictions

Saturday



Athletic (6th) v Sporting (12th)

Athletic Bilbao ended up being a bit of a big mover in the winter transfer market, with the Ã¢ÂÂ¬8.5 million purchase of ZaragozaÃ¢ÂÂs Ander Herrera, who will join up with his new side in the summer.

And as with all of the transfers for the Basque outfit 10% of the transfer fee was for the footballerÃ¢ÂÂs playing ability and the rest for the family background - in the midfielderÃ¢ÂÂs particular case it was the playerÃ¢ÂÂs birthplace of Bilbao.

Zaragoza (15th) v Racing (17th)

Giving a big old wave to the crowd ahead of Monday nightÃ¢ÂÂs clash between Racing and Valencia was the clubÃ¢ÂÂs happy-clappy new owner, Ahsan Ali Syed, who bought 80% of the institutionÃ¢ÂÂs shares to herald a bright new Ã¢ÂÂsustainable and competitiveÃ¢ÂÂ future for the Cantabrian side, in the words of the Indian businessman now running the show in Santander.

That sexy future will include Giovani dos Santos, who continues his odyssey of a career that has taken the midfielder to Barcelona, Tottenham, Ipswich Town, Galatasaray and now Racing - the side the naughty Mexican booze hound is joining on loan until the end of the season.

Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂve come to a serious club with a lot of history, people have said good things about it,Ã¢ÂÂ beamed the 21-year-old journeyman, failing to reveal the names of those naughty fibsters. The former BarÃÂ§a man is set to feature in SaturdayÃ¢ÂÂs clash with Zaragoza, a match he has branded Ã¢ÂÂa finalÃ¢ÂÂ. Giovani has settled back into the clichÃÂ©d life of la Liga quickly, it would appear.

Getafe (10th) v Deportivo (14th)

Slipping down the table faster than Shakira having din dins at Gerard PiquÃÂ©Ã¢ÂÂs place, itÃ¢ÂÂs Getafe who have contrived to lose four of their last five league games. This does not bode well for MÃÂ­chel the ManagerÃ¢ÂÂs medium term future at the club as the Getafe boss is out of contract at the end of June, an issue that the smooth operator and the club president have been mulling over.

Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂd like to carry on here and the president knows it, I think he wants the same,Ã¢ÂÂ sighed MÃÂ­chel, who is very much with the glass half full when it comes to GetafeÃ¢ÂÂs league position. Ã¢ÂÂI look up from where we are, I have no reason to look down.Ã¢ÂÂ

AlmerÃÂ­a (19th) v Espanyol (5th)

AlmerÃÂ­aÃ¢ÂÂs penalty practice session wasnÃ¢ÂÂt required in the end against Barcelona, with the Dream Boys winning 3-0 on the south coast in their Copa del Rey semi, and managing to do without AndrÃÂ©s Iniesta, Leo Messi, Xavi and David Villa in the process.

This left the score in the three games the two sides have played against each other this season as Barcelona 16-0 AlmerÃÂ­a. So all to play for, then, in the Camp Nou clash in la Liga in April for bragging rights in this particular tussle.

Osasuna (16th) v Mallorca (11th)

LLL feels that poor Cristiano Ronaldo didnÃ¢ÂÂt know who he was messing with when he had a ding dong battle with Osasuna nut-job, Walter Pandiani, at half time during SundayÃ¢ÂÂs clash. The truck driving, boggle-eyed, 'scary as clowns' striker told the press this week that Ronaldo had taunted him by asking how much he earned.

Pandiani did not take too kindly to this and confirmed that the Real Madrid man was Ã¢ÂÂan phenomenal player but has a screw loose,Ã¢ÂÂ suggesting that the Portuguese forward behave less like a chav and more like Leo Messi.

Ã¢ÂÂUntil youÃ¢ÂÂve won Spanish Cups and the Supercopa like I have in Spain, then itÃ¢ÂÂs better if you listen more,Ã¢ÂÂ barked the Uruguayan who has picked up five trinkets in his spell in la Liga.

Naturally, JosÃÂ© Mourinho took up the right of reply to the Osasuna manÃ¢ÂÂs comments and noted that Ã¢ÂÂPandiani has had his moment of glory, he didnÃ¢ÂÂt pay anything for it either. HeÃ¢ÂÂs clever.Ã¢ÂÂ

Ã¢ÂÂNow his papa has come out to defend him,Ã¢ÂÂ sniggered Pandiani a day later.

For MourinhoÃ¢ÂÂs and RonaldoÃ¢ÂÂs sake, itÃ¢ÂÂs a good job Madrid wonÃ¢ÂÂt be facing Osasuna until later this year, muses LLL.

Villarreal (3rd) v Levante (18th)

Desperate times call for desperate measures at lowly Levante, with the club resorting to that most desperate of measures only engaged when a side is really up the creek - motivational exercises.

As well as putting posters up all over the dressing room reminding the clubÃ¢ÂÂs footballers of just how great they are, Levante coach Luis GarcÃÂ­a played the sideÃ¢ÂÂs goals of the season on the team coachÃ¢ÂÂs DVD on the way to the Getafe game, last weekend, a game where Levante also came away as 2-0 winners.

The players have also been forced into the hell dimension called Ã¢ÂÂteam buildingÃ¢ÂÂ by getting onto small platforms and falling backwards in the hope that their teammates catch them.

Ã¢ÂÂThey need to see that the person by their side isnÃ¢ÂÂt a teammate, itÃ¢ÂÂs their brother, their family,Ã¢ÂÂ explained GarcÃÂ­a ahead of a game where no amount of West Coast, hippy-lovinÃ¢ÂÂ nonsense is going to prevent an almighty hiding for his newly empowered players.

Barcelona (1st) v AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid (7th)

At last, a player at AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid with the cojones to say exactly what he thinks. Whilst Kun AgÃÂ¼ero was squeaking and bleating that he loved the club, loved the city, loved Quique and the fans and hoped to see out his newly signed contract to 2014, the godlike genius of Diego ForlÃÂ¡n gave a metaphorical middle-finger to the Vicente CalderÃÂ³n support after they booed him off the pitch during SundayÃ¢ÂÂs 2-0 defeat to Athletic.

Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂm not an AtlÃÂ©tico fan so it seems a lack of respect to kiss the badge,Ã¢ÂÂ explained the Rojiblanco striker who said that his only love is PeÃÂ±arol. However ForlÃÂ¡n did say that he understood the average JosÃÂ© or JosetteÃ¢ÂÂs need to vent his or her spleen in his general direction during games to get their kicks.

Ã¢ÂÂI know that football is the cheapest form of psychological treatment for people.Ã¢ÂÂ Very useful indeed considering the mental state of the average Atleti nut.

Sunday

Sevilla (8th) v MÃÂ¡laga (20th)

On Sunday, Julio Baptista returns to the club where he began his Spanish football journey. However, the Brazilian striker is unlikely to find it an enjoyable occasion considering his brand new expensively assembled team are rock bottom of the table. Below Levante even, which is really saying something.

Ã¢ÂÂMy head is with MÃÂ¡laga and I only want to help the club out of this situation,Ã¢ÂÂ claimed the former Roma man ahead of the game.

Real Madrid (2nd) v Real Sociedad (9th)

The second of this yearÃ¢ÂÂs five - potentially seven - ClÃÂ¡sicos looks set to take place in Valencia, despite the chances that the ticket allocation in Mestalla will see 37,000 being shared between Madrid and Barcelona supporters with the twenty odd thousand remaining going to men in suits. And those who bought tickets off men in suits.

But if fans canÃ¢ÂÂt get to that game then there is plenty of chance of seeing the sides in the probable two matches in la Liga in 2011, the double-headed Spanish Super Cup and maybe even the Champions League should the two teams be drawn against each other. LLL doesnÃ¢ÂÂt know whether to laugh or cry. Or both.

Valencia (4th) v HÃÂ©rcules (13th)

Valencia full back, Miguel Brito, certainly didnÃ¢ÂÂt take too kindly to journalists gathering outside the clubÃ¢ÂÂs training ground on Thursday after the news had broken that the Portuguese authorities had reportedly charged the defender with violence and illegal possession of a firearm after a scrape at a disco in Portugal in Christmas 2009.

Miguel sped up after signing autographs for fans before sticking his arm out of the window, gasp Marca, and giving the hunting hacks the finger.

