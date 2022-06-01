Finland's Euro 2022 group: Who will Finland face in Group B?

Finland’s Euro 2022 group contains Germany, Spain, and Denmark. Finland will be returning to the Euros having missed out on qualification for 2017. They will certainly be considered underdogs against the other three teams, but have an opportunity to cause a real upset.

Finland’s Euro 2022 group: Spain

8th July

Finland’s Euro 2022 tournament will begin against Spain at the Stadium MK in Milton Keynes. Spain have not lost against Finland in any of their last six matches against each other, and will go into the Euro’s as favourites to win.

It is hard to find any weakness in this Spain side on paper. Their midfield will contain three of the most technically gifted players in the world in Patri Guijarro, Aitana Bonmati, and Ballon D’Or winner Alexia Putellas. It would be hard to argue against Irene Paredes and Mapi Leon being the most talented central defensive partnership available. Up front, Jenni Hermoso is a proven goalscorer. Yet, Spain are not Barcelona, and there are some question marks over whether Jorge Vilda is the man to get the most out of these players.

Finland’s Euro 2022 group: Denmark

12th July

Finland’s second group stage match will be against Denmark. Denmark and Finland have met at three of the last four Euro’s group stages with Finland getting the upper hand in 2005 and 2009 but Denmark eliminating them in 2013 after a 1-1 draw.

Finland will have to watch out for the most expensive women’s footballer, Pernille Harder. Alongside Harder, there are a number of younger Danish players worth keeping an eye on. Highly thought of Sofie Svava moved to Real Madrid this season after a tricky year at Wolfsburg whilst Emma Snerle recently scored her first WSL goal after a January move to West Ham.

Finland’s Euro 2022 group: Germany

(Image credit: Getty Images)

16th July

Finland’s final group game will come against Germany. Germany beat Finland back in the semi-finals of the 2005 Euros and have won four of their last five meetings

Germany’s squad is full of young talent with the Bayern Munich trio of Lea Schüller, Klara Bühl and Sydney Lohmann particularly highly rated. 19 year old winger Jule Brand caused Arsenal and Barcelona problems in the Champions League group stages this season whilst Wolfsburg’s Tabea Waßmuth has been one of the Champions League’s top scorers this season. Germany will however be without Chelsea midfielder Melanie Leupolz at the tournament after she announced earlier this year that she was pregnant with her first child.