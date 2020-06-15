Quiz! Can you name every club Marcus Rashford has scored against?

Ten minutes on the clock, 37 teams to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends - especially if they support United.

NOW TRY Quiz! How many of the last 20 managers to win the FA Cup can you name?

He burst onto the scene a wiry teenager, scoring in practically every debut he made. Now, he's a household name.

Marcus Rashford has come into form like never before this season. Whether he's a winger or a striker, he has an eye for the big occasion.

It seems hard to believe that he's just 22 - he's already been around for years and he's grabbed goals against a number of big, big teams.

We just want you to name them.

Can you remember every club he's netted against - in the league, FA Cup, League Cup, Europa League and Champions League?

While you're here, why not subscribe to the mag - for just £20, you can get six months of the world's finest football magazine with a FREE Juice Power Bank (worth £29.95)

NOW READ...

ANALYSIS Why does Dominic Calvert-Lewin get ignored? The Everton forward has made a case for an England call-up

LIST The 100 greatest football managers of all time

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

New features you'll love on FourFourT

---

More great football quizzes on FourFourTwo.com