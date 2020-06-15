Quiz! Can you name every club Marcus Rashford has scored against?
He's magic you know - and he's raising millions for children in the UK - but who's Our Marcus scored against?
Ten minutes on the clock, 37 teams to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends - especially if they support United.
NOW TRY Quiz! How many of the last 20 managers to win the FA Cup can you name?
He burst onto the scene a wiry teenager, scoring in practically every debut he made. Now, he's a household name.
Marcus Rashford has come into form like never before this season. Whether he's a winger or a striker, he has an eye for the big occasion.
It seems hard to believe that he's just 22 - he's already been around for years and he's grabbed goals against a number of big, big teams.
We just want you to name them.
Can you remember every club he's netted against - in the league, FA Cup, League Cup, Europa League and Champions League?
While you're here, why not subscribe to the mag - for just £20, you can get six months of the world's finest football magazine with a FREE Juice Power Bank (worth £29.95)
NOW READ...
ANALYSIS Why does Dominic Calvert-Lewin get ignored? The Everton forward has made a case for an England call-up
LIST The 100 greatest football managers of all time
GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world
New features you'll love on FourFourT
---
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.