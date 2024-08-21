Quiz! Can you name every club's top scorer in the Premier League?
More than 50 teams have played in the Premier League - and we want you to name each side's leading goalscorer
It's high time for another FourFourTwo football quiz and the task we're setting you today is to name the leading goalscorer for every team to have played in the Premier League.
That's right. We want the player who netted the most in the top division for each of these sides since 1992.
Some of these players you'll just immediately know off by heart. Others will be a bit more of a stretch.
A total of 51 teams have played in the competition since its inception in 1992 and over the past 32 years we've seen some of the planet's greatest goalscorers of modern times regularly find the back of the net on these shores.
But then there are also the one-season wonders and players that may not have entered your consciousness for 20 years or longer for you to name.
We've put 12 minutes on the clock, and you have 51 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send to some friends!
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.