Quiz! Can you name every team Leicester City beat in 2015/16?

Six minutes on the clock, 24 teams to guess.

Jamie Vardy was having a party. Morgan and Huth at the back. N'Golo Kante running rings around the rest of the league. Riyad Mahrez supplying moments of magic from the right.

Some things have changed at the King Power Stadium since 2016, but Leicester City are a force to be reckoned with again - some four years after their 5000-1.

The mighty Foxes are in action tonight, so we wanted to take a trip down memory lane - any excuse really to recall the sheer improbability of that titanic season.

Leicester won 22 Premier League matches en route to the title. They lost the third round of the FA Cup, but won their first two League Cup games. So, all we want you to do is tell us who they beat.

