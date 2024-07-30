Quiz! Can you name the 40 biggest transfers between English clubs ever?

Today's football quiz is all about English clubs doing business with one another. Can you name the biggest ever transfers between them?

It happens more than you think, after all. Plenty of teams prefer to sign players that are so-called ‘Premier League-proven’ to alleviate any risk.

Because when you're spending this much, you don't want your superstar to suddenly get unbelievably homesick. That's happened, too.

TRY NEXT

So we thought we'd round up the biggest ever. Since 1992, there have been some monumental moves for players across the country – sometimes between teams fighting it out at the top, other times just examples of a giant picking off a smaller club's talent.

We've put just six minutes on the clock, with 40 signings to guess. This shouldn't be too hard: there are some of the biggest Premier League stars ever.

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

