Quiz! Can you name every England vs Scotland scorer since 1996?

Five minutes on the clock, 21 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name England's all-time appearance makers since 1990?

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

England and Scotland first met in 1872. It was the first-ever international football match – and it ended 0-0.

Over the years, the Auld Enemies would face each other a lot more. In 1950, Scotland announced they'd only go to their first-ever World Cup if they won the British Home Championship – beating England – but subsequently pulled out after a 1-0 loss. In 1967, they beat the Three Lions 3-2 to become the first team to do so since they'd won the World Cup: becoming unofficial world champions.

There have been plenty of memorable moments for England, too. They smashed the Scots 9-3 in 1961 for their heaviest defeat in the fixture, beat them at Euro 96 and in 1999, the pair faced off in a two-legged play-off to compete at Euro 2000.

Some would like to see the game become a regular event – but there have only been 21 goals in the tie since '96…

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name the biggest 80 Premier League transfers ever?

Quiz! Can you name the 48 stadiums in English football with a 20,000+ capacity?

Quiz! Can you guess 100 correct answers in FourFourTwo's Big Badge Quiz?