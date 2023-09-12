Quiz! Can you name every England vs Scotland scorer since 1996?
They're the oldest rivals in football – but they haven't faced each other much in the past 30 years
Five minutes on the clock, 21 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name England's all-time appearance makers since 1990?
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
England and Scotland first met in 1872. It was the first-ever international football match – and it ended 0-0.
Over the years, the Auld Enemies would face each other a lot more. In 1950, Scotland announced they'd only go to their first-ever World Cup if they won the British Home Championship – beating England – but subsequently pulled out after a 1-0 loss. In 1967, they beat the Three Lions 3-2 to become the first team to do so since they'd won the World Cup: becoming unofficial world champions.
There have been plenty of memorable moments for England, too. They smashed the Scots 9-3 in 1961 for their heaviest defeat in the fixture, beat them at Euro 96 and in 1999, the pair faced off in a two-legged play-off to compete at Euro 2000.
Some would like to see the game become a regular event – but there have only been 21 goals in the tie since '96…
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you name the biggest 80 Premier League transfers ever?
Quiz! Can you name the 48 stadiums in English football with a 20,000+ capacity?
Quiz! Can you guess 100 correct answers in FourFourTwo's Big Badge Quiz?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Mark White
By Mark White