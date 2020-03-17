Quiz! Can you name every European Championship semi-finalist ever?

Five minutes on the clock, 60 countries to guess - the tournament's been going since 1960.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends!

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every club in the National League?

Euro 2020 was supposed to be the 60th anniversary of a continental competition that has captured imaginations for generations.

The Euros gave us Marco van Basten's acrobatics. It gave us David Trezeguet, Karel Poborsky, Three Lions and Gazza's dentist chair celebrations.

It might not be on this year but you can bet that the European Championships will never die - more memories like this will be made, whenever it's back.

We've put four minutes on the clock. All we need you to do is name the last four teams in the competition since its inception in 1960.

Good luck!

While you’re here, why not take advantage of our brilliant subscribers’ offer? Get the game’s greatest stories and best journalism direct to your door for only £12.25 every three months – less than £3.80 per issue – and you’ll also receive bookazines worth £29.97!

NOW READ...

NON-LEAGUE What it was like to be at one of the final football matches in the country this weekend

LIVERPOOL Liverpool's 10 best ever shirts that you can buy right now

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

---

More great football quizzes on FourFourTwo.com