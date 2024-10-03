Quiz! Did Zlatan Ibrahimovic say this or not?

The not-so-shy and retiring Zlatan Ibrahimovic is celebrating his 43rd birthday today so what better way to mark the Swede's latest lap around the sun than with a famous FourFourTwo quiz?

Zlatan spent 24 seasons playing for some of Europe's biggest clubs before hanging up his boots last year, winning league titles for the likes of Ajax, Barcelona, both Milan sides and Paris Saint-Germain.

At times, the charismatic forward entertained us as much off the pitch as he did on it, as the size of his ego matched his ability with a football.

So rather than set you a run-of-the-mill quiz asking you how many goals he scored, or how many Sweden caps he won, we've got 10 questions, each with two potential answers.

We've collated 10 different quotes that will all bring a smile to your face and we simply want to know if they were uttered by Zlatan or not. And that's it.

There's no time limit and 10 quotes to work through.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

